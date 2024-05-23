230 Days of the Gaza Genocide: 35,800 Killed, 80,011 Injured
By Al Mayadeen English
23 May 2024 18:50
The Israeli war machine continues carrying out massacres against Palestinian families and civilians, raising the Gaza death toll to astronomical numbers.
The Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed 35,800 Palestinians and injured 80,011 others, in 230 days only, the daily report by the Health Ministry in Gaza revealed.
As the Israeli occupation continues the onslaught in the Gaza Strip, its forces committed nine massacres against Palestinians in the last 24 hours, killing 91 martyrs and injuring 21 civilians, who were later transported to several hospitals across the Strip.
Thousands of victims are still stuck beneath the rubble, as rescue crews and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.
75% of Gaza's population forcibly displaced by 'Israel': UNRWA
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has reported that "Israel" has forcibly displaced 75% of the Gaza population since October, with many individuals being displaced multiple times, up to four or five instances.
"For thousands of Palestinian families, there is nowhere left to go: military operations & bombardments pose a continuous threat, and buildings have been turned to rubble. Nowhere is safe in Gaza," the UN agency said in a post on X.
Concurrent Israeli attacks on Gaza's southern and northern borders have triggered a fresh wave of mass displacement, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes amid severely limiting aid access.
Beginning May 9, "Israel" initiated a new phase of forced displacement, instructing residents of Rafah to evacuate the city. As of Tuesday, the UN reported that over 900,000 individuals from Rafah have been displaced.
UNRWA has noted a significant surge in occupancy at its facilities in Khan Younis, which serve as shelters for forcibly displaced Palestinians, with a 35 percent increase since May 6.
