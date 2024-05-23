Police Investigations into George Building Collapse Wrapped Up, Says WC Top Cop
Provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, said they had interviewed several people as part of the investigation.
Rescue workers, police and pathology services at the site of the George building collapse on 14 May 2024. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police say they've wrapped up crime scene investigations at the George collapsed building.
Thirty-four people died when a five-storey apartment block collapsed in the Garden Route town on 6 May.
Sixty-two people were on the site at the time of the incident.
The rescue and recovery operations concluded last week Friday, with all workers accounted for.
"We've wrapped up, on our part, the crime scene and it has been handed over to [the] Labour [Department] to continue with their part. We are collaborating with all other investigational aids, such as many engineering companies, so we are now at that stage."
