YAF Publishes Footage of Downing of Another US MQ-9 Drone
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
29 May 2024 22:18
The Yemeni military media published video footage of the shooting down of an American MQ-9 reaper drone while it was carrying out a hostile mission in the airspace of Marib.
Yemeni air defenses successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper while it was carrying out hostile activities in the airspace of Marib, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Wednesday.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the drone was targeted with a locally-made surface-to-air missile.
He added, "The downing of the plane came just days after another plane of the same type was shot down in the skies of Al-Bayda province."
The video clip shows the American plane being spotted in the airspace of Marib and then a Yemeni-manufactured surface-to-air missile was launched in its direction.
The footage showcases the moment the missile directly hit the American plane, and its debris fell to the ground.
This makes it the 6th $30 million drone to be shot down by the Yemeni forces since operations were initiated in support of Gaza.
Simultaneously, a Defense Department official, as quoted by Sputnik, stated that the US government is aware of reports that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by what they describe as Houthi rebels over Yemen earlier that day but currently have no additional information to provide.
"We are aware of reports but do not have anything to share at this time," the official stressed.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Saree, announced today that the navy, missile forces, and drone units conducted six operations targeting ships in various maritime regions.
Saree detailed that the YAF attacked three ships in the Red Sea. The ship LAAX was hit directly and sustained significant damage. Additionally, the ships SEALADY and MOREA were also attacked with several ballistic missiles as well as drones.
In the Arabian Sea, the spokesperson reported that the American ships ALBA and Maersk HARTFORD were also attacked using a combination of missiles and drones.
Saree also mentioned that the sixth military operation targeted the ship MINERVA ANTONIA in the Mediterranean Sea with several cruise missiles.
Saree stated that these attacks were carried out in response to the ships violating the prohibition on accessing ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.
He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces "will not hesitate to target any ships dealing with the Israeli entity within the declared operational areas, regardless of their destination as stated in previous statements."
Saree went on to laud the Palestinian Resistance and all supporters in Lebanon and Iraq, reaffirming the continuation of military operations until the aggression ceases and the blockade on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.
The latest batch of operations carried out by Sanaa came on Monday, wherein the Yemeni armed forces announced that they attacked the American LAREGO DESERT and the Israeli MSC MECHELA in the Indian Ocean on Monday in continuation of the military operations being carried out in support of Gaza.
The Yemeni Armed Forces, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced, also attacked the Liberian-flagged MINERVA LISA oil tanker in the Red Sea over its violation of the Yemeni prohibition on entry to "Israel".
Saree also said the Yemeni Armed Forces launched several ballistic missiles at an Israeli ship in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out two operations against two US destroyers in the Red Sea, wherein they carried out two drone strikes on the vessels, Saree declared.
The operations came shortly after Sanaa announced the commencement of the fourth phase of the escalation against the Israeli occupation, indicating that significant operations are forthcoming and more phases are to be announced until the war on Gaza stops.
