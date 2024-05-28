Germany Says ICJ Ruling Against Rafah Offensive Must be Implemented
By Al Mayadeen English
27 May 2024 16:56
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stated that the ICJ's order to halt the military onslaught in Rafah is binding and should be adhered to.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that the International Court of Justice's ruling, ordering the halt of "Israel's" military invasion of Rafah, was binding and should be implemented.
Speaking to reporters before the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Baerbock said "These temporary measures voiced by the UN International Court of Justice are binding and should, of course, be implemented."
On Friday, in a momentous emergency verdict on South Africa's complaint accusing "Israel" of genocide, judges at the United Nation's highest court, the ICJ, ordered "Israel" to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.
Nawaf Salam, president of the ICJ, read out the verdict, stating that the situation in Gaza has deteriorated since the court's last injunction to "Israel" to remedy it.
Salam stated that the occupation shall "immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."
"Israel had not provided sufficient information about the safety of the population during the evacuation process, or the availability of food, water, sanitation, and medicine for the 800,000 Palestinians that had already fled Rafah so far," Salam said, adding, "Consequently, the court is of the view that Israel has not sufficiently addressed and dispelled the concerns raised by its military offensive in Rafah."
US, UK to back 'Israel' despite noncommitment, binding ICJ ruling
In an unsurprising turn of events, the US and UK will reject the International Court of Justice judgment requiring "Israel" to cease its attack in Rafah after retracting from their previously touted "red lines" on an offensive in Rafah.
On Monday, the deputy foreign secretary, Andrew Mitchell, told MPs that "the UK could only support a constructive plan for Rafah that complies with international humanitarian law on all counts," stating on Tuesday that a "significant" operation had yet to begin, despite "Israel" driving out 800,000 Palestinians and conducting numerous strikes in the city.
Liam Byrne, the select committee chair, stated that if 800,000 people being driven out is not "significant, then what is?" to which Mitchell responded that the 800,000 had left of their own volition, casting doubt on whether a serious breach of IHL took place.
On the US side, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delusionally reported that Israeli officials briefed him they would conduct their Rafah operation while considering civilian harm, yet the toll continues to increase significantly by the day, with most of the victims targeted in Rafah.
He also blatantly lied by alleging that Israeli aggression in the area has "been more targeted and limited," without targeting heavily populated areas and that the US would be watching what happens and monitoring the situation.
No comments:
Post a Comment