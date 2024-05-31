Hamas Says Not to Pursue Negotiations Amid Israeli War on Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
30 May 2024 23:27
The Palestinian Resistance group says the Israeli occupation has used these negotiations as a cover to continue its aggression and massacres against the Palestinian people.
The Hamas movement on Thursday announced that it has informed mediators of its clear stance that it is prepared to reach a comprehensive agreement that includes a full prisoner exchange deal only if the Israeli occupation halts its war and aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas reiterated in a statement that it has shown flexibility and positivity toward the mediators' efforts during all previous rounds of indirect negotiations, culminating in the announcement of their agreement to the ceasefire proposal on May 6.
The Palestinian Resistance group pointed out that the Israeli occupation has used these negotiations as a cover to continue its aggression and massacres against the Palestinian people, responding to the movement's positive stance by invading Rafah and occupying the Rafah crossing and presenting remarks that aim to disrupt the mediators' efforts.
The statement underlined that Hamas and the Palestinian factions will not continue negotiations amid aggression, killing, siege, starvation, and genocide against the Palestinian people.
On Tuesday, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim affirmed that the continuation of the Israeli aggression "means more Israeli captives in the hands of the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip."
In an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen, Naim responded to comments from the Israeli Channel 12 regarding "Israel's" readiness for a long-term ceasefire, saying that "Israeli manipulation of words is unacceptable, as it must be clear from the beginning that a complete ceasefire is demanded."
He highlighted that Hamas' position on negotiations, alongside other factions, relies on the fighters' legendary performance on the battlefield. He also noted the movement's previous acceptance of a proposal that met Palestinian aspirations.
The Palestinian official confirmed that no side has contacted the movement recently, and no new proposals were made, underscoring Hamas' unwillingness to engage in new negotiations while "Israel" occupies the Rafah crossing.
Naim pointed out that there is "an Israeli attempt to cover up the massacres against our people by claiming that there is a recent movement toward negotiations."
A source in Hamas, speaking to Al Mayadeen, denied Tuesday the return of negotiations as claimed by Israeli media.
A senior Palestinian Resistance source had also told Al Mayadeen that the Israeli occupation is not serious in its attempts to return to negotiations, emphasizing Hamas' insistence on stopping Israeli massacres against the people of Gaza.
The senior source emphasized that Hamas "believes that Israel is not serious" about reaching a deal, perceiving "Israel's" maneuvers as attempts to obscure and justify its continued perpetration of criminal acts against the Palestinian people.
No comments:
Post a Comment