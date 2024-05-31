Yemeni Operations in Red Sea 'Suffocating' Eilat Port
By Al Mayadeen English
The director of international relations and business development at the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce explained that the occupation's construction sector has been severely affected.
Despite anti-missile systems safeguarding 'Eilat' and its port on the northern edge of the Red Sea, the city's economy is deteriorating, and port operations have ceased altogether, Media Line reported.
Yemen's Armed Forces have repeatedly targeted "Israel" since its war on Gaza began in October, as per the US Congressional Research Service. As part of the Yemeni Resistance's framework to expand its operations regionally, the movement recently announced conducting six operations targeting six Israeli-linked ships.
Under these operations, Eilat has underused logistical equipment and manpower. And if the confrontation in the north between "Israel" and Hezbollah intensifies, affecting Mediterranean Sea ports, this might pose what the news agency called a "national threat".
Gideon Golber, CEO of the Port of Eilat, told The Media Line that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are attempting to "suffocate Eilat and its economy," detailing that numerous ships are rerouting to Africa to avoid attacks, which adds time and extra costs to shipments.
In March, Golber said that ever since the YAF began their operations and closed the Bab al-Mandab Strait, all activities on the Eilat port have been halted, and ever since that happened, all settlers operating on it or using it have been out of a job.
In January, the UN Security Council approved Resolution 2722 led by the United States, urging YAF to cease their activities in the Red Sea.
Golber demanded that the US "get more involved" in fighting off the YAF, believing that if the US is perceived as "weak", the problem may get worse.
Eli Bar Yossef, CEO of the Isdud port, downplayed the importance of the port of Eilat to The Media Line, claiming that Isdud port could receive shipments originally headed to Eilat, adding that "this is a problem for Eilat, but not so much for us.”
Sarit Fishbane, the director of international relations and business development at the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, told The Media Line that shipping prices have soared due to "logistical challenges".
"In Israel, the construction sector has been affected severely, and we have also seen a rise in demand for emergency equipment and long-shelf-life food products."
Meanwhile, Media Line was told by Richard Hussey, a marine security consultant, that ports like Haifa and Isdud are within the range of Hezbollah rockets. Therefore, any significant escalation may result in attacks, thus interrupting trade and rerouting shipments.
Hussey explained how shipping companies are deciding whether to risk assaults while crossing the Red Sea or to go around Africa and into the Mediterranean Sea for an additional three weeks.
EU needs more warships in Red Sea to match Yemen's power
In early May, the European Union's Aspides naval mission's commander reportedly stated in Brussels that the mission in the Red Sea lacks the warship power needed to protect ships heading to "Israel", or affiliated with the occupation, from the Yemeni Armed Forces' operations.
German media revealed, citing Admiral Vasileios Gryparis of Greece, that the naval operation only had three warships left in the Red Sea, following the withdrawal of the German Hessen frigate.
Germany's Hessen retreated from the Red Sea on April 20 and arrived at Wilhelmshaven port in northern Germany on Sunday. However, the Defense Ministry stated that a ship rotation is underway, with the Hamburg frigate set to sail to the Red Sea in August.
Gryparis claimed that Aspides was able to defy the Yemeni military operations, alleging that 96 commercial ships were successfully protected throughout their passage in the Red Sea, while 12 Yemeni drones were intercepted.
The EU's naval operation, however, experienced a short-lived and trivial "success" amid the absence of warships and the steadfast Yemeni defenses which have been able to overwhelm Aspides' air defenses, leaving them vulnerable to any operation.
Consequently, Gryparis stated that at least 10 warships would be required to escort commercial ships safely across the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
