Hezbollah Targets Israeli Sites, Troops with Rockets, Artillery Shells
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah Resistance fighters carry out six operations against Israeli military sites and soldiers.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced that its fighters carried out on Thursday a series of operations against Israeli military sites and soldiers along the border with occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah said its operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks on the steadfast southern Lebanese villages.
The Resistance's operations come as follows:
At 1:15 pm, Hezbollah targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Har Addir site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.
At 5:50 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Allam site with artillery shells, hitting them directly.
At 6:25 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted the al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills with rocket artillery, achieving direct hits.
At 6:35 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, hitting it directly.
At 8:00 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Zari't barracks with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.
At 11:00 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted a building used by Israeli occupation soldiers in the al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. The Resistance said the operation was in response to the Israeli aggression on the town square of Houla.
In a related context, Hezbollah mourned its Resistance fighters martyrs Samer Kamel Yassin (Fidaa) and Hussein Mohammad Atwi (Alaa) from the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.
