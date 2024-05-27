Hamas Strikes Tel Aviv with Barrage of Rockets Amid Israel’s Offensive Against Rafah
Sunday, 26 May 2024 3:27 PM
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has launched fresh rocket attacks against the occupied territories, amid the Israeli regime’s military offensive in the southern city of Rafah in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Hamas fired at least eight rockets at Tel Aviv and its surroundings on Sunday, while rocket sirens were sounded in other cities and towns.
The Israeli military said the rockets were launched from Rafah, claiming that several of them were intercepted. No injuries have been reported.
The latest development came hours after Abu Ubaida, spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, said the resistance group has carried out a “complex” operation against the occupation forces in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.
In a recorded message released early on Sunday, al-Qassam's spokesperson Abu Obeida said the operation saw resistance fighters “luring a Zionist force into an ambush inside a tunnel” and killing, wounding, and capturing all its members.
Hamas released a video that showed a bloodied Israeli soldier being dragged along the ground in a tunnel and photos of seized military fatigue and rifle.
In a statement, the Israeli military denied the claim by Hamas' armed wing, saying “There is no incident in which a soldier was abducted."
Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a historic operation against the usurping regime in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.
Since the start of the aggression, the Israeli regime has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least 35,984 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring some 80,643 others.
No comments:
Post a Comment