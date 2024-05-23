ANC Ready to Head to the Polls, Says Party's Mbalula
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. Picture: @MYANC/X
JOHANNESBURG - With just a few days to go until South Africans hit the polls, the African National Congress (ANC) said it had utilised all its resources during its campaign to retain its majority.
The party is gearing up for its final rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, where it will make its final submissions to voters.
Speaking during a state of readiness media briefing at the stadium on Thursday morning, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the party was ready to head to the polls.
"While we are confident of a decisive mandate, we know that this election is not won until voting stations close on Wednesday, 29 May. That is why we are intensifying our campaign over the next few days. As we speak, the entire leadership of the ANC, COSATU, the SACP, we have seen them out there, engaging different sectors and communities."
