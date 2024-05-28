Iraqi Resistance Targets Eilat with Drones, Vows More in Gaza Support
By Al Mayadeen English
The group confirms that the operation comes in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians in Gaza.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday the carrying out of an attack targeting a vital Israeli target in occupied Umm al-Rashash (Eilat) in southern occupied Palestine.
In a statement, the group said one-way drones were used in the operation, which took place on Monday.
The Resistance emphasized that the operation came in response to the Israeli massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, affirming that its fighters would continue to strike enemy strongholds.
The Iraqi group had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack on a vital site in the Port of Eilat on Friday evening. It had also launched on the same day a one-way drone toward the Israeli-occupied Haifa Port, an essential site that oversees the majority of the occupation's trade.
A statement published then by the Resistance's military media explained that the operation came in line with the second phase of operations, which sought to hinder the passage of goods to the Israeli regime.
The Iraqi Resistance's attacks on Israeli sites have increased in frequency in the past few weeks, in concurrence with the Israeli invasion of Rafah.
