Russia, Mali Launch Construction of Largest Solar Plant in West Africa
By Al Mayadeen English
25 May 2024 17:42
The new solar power station is expected to increase Mali's electricity production by 10%.
Mali and Russia commenced on Friday the construction of West Africa's largest solar power plant, which comes at a time when Mali struggles with providing electricity to some half of its population.
The power plant, "the first (in terms of size) in the country and even in the sub-region... will greatly reduce the electricity shortage currently affecting our country," Malian Energy Minister Bintou Camara said on national TV station ORTM.
The chief of Novawind, the Russian company responsible for building the station and subsidiarity to Rosatom, said that it is expected to increase electricity output in Mali by 10%.
Grigory Nazarov said that the project will take 1 year to complete at an investment cost of $217 million. Built in the city of Sanankoroba near the country's capital Bamako, the 200-megawatt solar power plant will cover 314 hectares.
Nazarov said that it is designed for "stable operation for 20 years" and will go "under full control of the Malian Ministry of Energy" after 10 years.
Mali's national energy company is struggling with a debt exceeding $330 million, which has rendered it incapable of providing electricity to the capital and other regions across the country.
To address this energy crisis, construction of two additional solar power plants near Bamako is planned to begin on May 28 and June 1. These projects will be undertaken by Chinese and UAE companies.
Anti-colonial alliance
A number of Malian military commanders organized a coup in 2021 and established a new governing leadership focusing on sovereignty and disciplined ties with the West, especially the country's former colonizer France. This saw the new authority expelling France's ambassador, the French troops stationed in Mali under the pretext of war against terrorism, and banning French-funded NGOs.
Burkina Faso and Niger took similar measures after ousting Western-backed presidents and officials via military coups.
The three African countries expanded their cooperation and partnership, announcing earlier this month that they have finalized plans to form a confederation - the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
Additionally, a shift toward better ties with Russia, China, and Iran started directly after the new leaders announced revitalizing their policies and strategies to get rid of colonial and hegemonic influence on their countries.
With the withdrawal of Western forces and the formation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), West Africa's influence in global geopolitics is becoming increasingly pronounced. The region's assertive stance against neocolonialism and its strategic realignments reflect a broader shift in the global power balance, ushering in a new era for the African continent.
