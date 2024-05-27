Palestinian Resistance Captures Israeli Spy Drone, Operations Continue
By Al Mayadeen English
27 May 2024 23:30
The Palestinian Resistance factions continue targeting Israeli occupation forces across all confrontation axes for the 234th day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
The Palestinian Resistance remains steadfast in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood for the 234th day, confronting Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and carrying out complex operations and ambushes that engage the Israeli occupation forces across all axes of confrontation.
In this context, Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced that its fighters engaged a special Israeli force stationed inside a house in north Jabalia with a 107 rocket.
Al-Qassam fighters were also able to engage an Israeli soldier gathering at the civil administration center in north Jbalia using mortar shells, alongside capturing an Israeli reconnaissance drone.
Earlier today, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, published a video of its fighters engaging a special Israeli force inside a building located to the north of the Jabalia camp.
Meanwhile, the al-Mujahideen Brigades targeted an Israeli tank where Israeli forces were advancing in the Jbalia camp using an RPG, achieving a direct hit, documented on video.
The Brigades also targeted, for the second time today, Israeli occupation forces stationed on the Netzarim Axis in southern Gaza City with short-range missiles.
Also in the Jabalia camp, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades published a video of its fighters sniping an Israeli occupation soldier.
The Martyr Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades also heavily clashed with the IOF, using various weapons, and targeted an Israeli force stationed in a building in the al-Qasasib neighborhood in north Gaza.
The al-Qassam Brigades further announced earlier today that it had engaged occupation forces advancing east of the al-Maghazi camp in the center of Gaza with mortar shells.
The al-Quds Brigades then published a video of its fighters showering advancing occupation soldiers and vehicles with 60 mm mortar shells in southernmost Rafah, in the vicinity of the Salah al-Din Gate. Its fighters.
IOF acknowledge death of soldiers amid Gaza invasion
In the wake of the Resistance's operations, Israeli media reported that a reserve soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip last night.
The Israeli occupation forces acknowledged, on Sunday, the death of a sergeant during confrontations with the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.
Under the "permitted to be published" clause, the Israeli forces revealed that the dead soldier was a Sergeant from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, indicating that he died from severe wounds he had sustained last Wednesday in a battle North of the Gaza strip.
With this, the death toll of the occupation forces has risen to 636 since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, with 283 of them killed since the start of the ground invasion of the Strip.
No comments:
Post a Comment