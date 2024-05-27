China, South Africa Agree to Strengthen Military Ties
By Al Mayadeen English
20 May 2024 20:56
Xinhua reported that the Chinese defense minister praised the two nations' partnership, stating that their forces have traditionally prioritized naval cooperation.
According to media reports, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun received South Africa's naval leader, Monde Lobese, in Beijing on Monday, and the two sides agreed to strengthen military ties.
The Chinese defense minister praised the two nations' partnership, stating that their forces have traditionally prioritized naval cooperation, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.
According to Dong, military leaders agreed to strengthen strategic communications, increase collaboration, and collaborate to address dangers and obstacles.
The South African navy commander commented on the growth of maritime cooperation between China and South Africa, stating that his country wished to take military ties to the next level.
US concerned over China-Russia-South Africa drills
In August 2023, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre warned that the US finds South Africa's military drills with Russia and China concerning.
The next drills involving the trio will be dubbed MOSI, which translates to "smoke" in the local Tswana language, and will take place in the Indian Ocean off the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal from February 17 to 27. The exercises will involve more than 350 South African military personnel.
During a press conference, when presented with the topic of Russian-South African affinity, Jean-Pierre responded, "We do have concerns".
The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said, on Thursday, that about 350 South African army personnel will participate in trilateral maritime drills with Russia and China off the coast of South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal region in the Indian Ocean.
SANDF also noted that the exercise coordinators have agreed on the relevant details to prepare for the exercise as early as December 2022. It also stressed said the war games were meant to "strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia, and China."
Russia, China defense coop. effectively strengthens global security
In mid-May, the Kremlin published a statement expressing that the development of defense cooperation between the two effectively strengthens regional and global security.
"The parties are pleased to note that the consistent development of cooperation between the two states in the field of defense, based on a high level of mutual strategic trust, effectively strengthens regional and global security," said the joint statement, issued following Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting.
The joint statement coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations. It comes as Putin is paying a two-day state visit to China for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi.
On the issue of chemical weapons, Russia and China expressed in their joint statement that they were deeply concerned about the politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and vowed commitment to building a world free of chemical weapons.
"The parties are committed to building a world free of chemical weapons and are deeply concerned about the politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the statement said.
They also pledged deepening cooperation in combating international terrorism and extremism.
No comments:
Post a Comment