In his eulogy Ramaphosa highlighted Justice Mokgoro’s milestones as a lawyer, from her work in human rights to her appointment to the Constitutional Court in 1995.
Justice Mokgoro’s legacy a tribute to resilience & principled activism - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (left) attended the funeral of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro at the Bryanston Catholic Church in Johannesburg on 23 May 2024. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Justice Yvonne Mokgoro’s legacy was a tribute to resilience and principled activism.
Mokgoro, who was the first black woman to be appointed to the Constitutional Court, was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Thursday.
She died earlier this month at 73, after a lengthy illness.
Mokgoro was described as an excellent jurist and the embodiment of the Constitution.
In his eulogy, Ramaphosa highlighted Justice Mokgoro’s milestones as a lawyer, from her work in human rights to her appointment to the Constitutional Court in 1995.
He remembered her contribution to law on topics, including customary law and ubuntu.
Ramaphosa said that Mokgoro’s appointment was an achievement after building a rigorous and demanding career for herself.
He said that she brought her humanism and commitment to social justice to the bench.
Ramaphosa also remembered Mokgoro’s work with the United Nations, where she chaired the Internal Justice Council between 2016 and 2020.
