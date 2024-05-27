Hamdok Asserts Neutrality Calls for Talks to End Sudan’s Conflict
Hamdok addresses the opening session of Tagadum founding conference on May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024 (ADDIS ABABA) – Former Sudanese Prime Minister and leader of the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Tagadum), Abdallah Hamdok, addressed accusations of bias in the ongoing conflict, asserting neutrality and expressing a willingness to engage with both sides to find a peaceful resolution.
At the opening session of Tagadum’s inaugural conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attended by approximately 600 participants, Hamdok outlined five key issues to be discussed during the three-day event: security reform, humanitarian aid, health, education, and post-war arrangements. Notably, papers on humanitarian concerns and hate speech will be presented and deliberated.
Hamdok emphasized Tagadum’s impartial stance, stating, “We stand with the families of the martyrs, both civilian and military, and with those who were unwillingly drawn into this war.” This statement directly addressed allegations that the anti-war coalition favours the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the Sudanese army, a perception that has reportedly hindered communication with the army commander regarding potential peace talks.
Various dignitaries attended the opening session, including Ethiopian government officials, international envoys, and representatives from diplomatic missions based in Addis Ababa. Hamdok commended Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to mediate the conflict in Sudan.
The former Prime Minister lamented the devastating consequences of the two-year war, citing the loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of millions, and the widespread destruction it has caused. He also expressed gratitude to the countries that have taken in Sudanese refugees, urging them to continue providing support and assistance.
Catastrophic famine warning
Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok warned that the ongoing conflict has reached unprecedented levels of devastation and human rights abuses in Sudan. The most pressing concern is the imminent threat of famine, which could claim millions of lives if left unaddressed.
He urgently appealed to regional and international communities to pressure both sides of the conflict to allow unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid and cease the use of food and medicine as weapons against civilians. He also called for the international community to expedite negotiations for an immediate ceasefire and transition to civilian rule.
Tagadum’s leader emphasized the catastrophic consequences of prolonging the war, stating that it would lead to the loss of lives, the destruction of entire generations, and the humiliation of the Sudanese people. He urged those in positions of safety to refrain from advocating for the continuation of the conflict and implored both sides to end hostilities immediately.
He highlighted the alarming rise of hate speech, which poses an existential threat to the country, and called for a firm and decisive response against racists and instigators.
Hamdok reaffirmed that civil forces are actively working to end the war and build a united front against it. Invitations have been extended to various civil and political forces, including resistance committees, the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur, the Ba’ath Party, the Communist Party, and the SLM led by Minni Minawi.
Hamdok confirmed that both the army and RSF commanders have been invited to meet with Tagadum’s leadership to discuss ways to end the war. His meeting with Hemetti was part of these ongoing efforts, while Burhan’s response is still pending.
Hamdok emphasized that Tagadum represents a crucial step towards uniting civil forces and creating a broad coalition to stop the war and ensure the survival of the Sudanese state, transcending ideological and political differences.
The Coordination proposed a round table conference to address all national issues and pledged to work tirelessly to end the war and restore security and safety for the Sudanese people.
Delegations from the SPLM-North, the Democratic Unionist Party’s Al-Hasan Al-Mirghani faction, and the Popular Congress Party attended the conference’s opening session.
No comments:
Post a Comment