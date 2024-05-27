Two Egyptian Soldiers Martyred in Clashes with Israelis: Reports
By Al Mayadeen English
A cross-border confrontation at the Egyptian-Palestinian border between Egyptian and Israeli soldiers martyred two Egyptian soldiers at the Rafah border crossing
The Israeli Channel 13 reported an extremely unusual incident between the Israeli occupation forces and the Egyptian Army on the border in the Rafah border crossing area, adding that the incident comes at the peak of tensions and noting that the incident may have significant political consequences.
In turn, Israeli Channel 14 stated that Egyptian soldiers fired shots on their own accord at Israeli soldiers along the Rafah crossing and claimed that there were no injuries reported.
Moreover, Israeli media claimed that the Israeli occupation forces responded by firing warning shots, and it was confirmed that the military censorship of the Israeli occupation forces retracted all news about the incident between the Egyptian and Israeli occupation forces at the Rafah crossing.
However, the Israeli KodKod news site said there were no injuries among the Israeli occupation forces but two Egyptian soldiers had been killed in the incident.
The Israeli Ynet newspaper, meanwhile, claimed that only one Egyptian soldier was killed and several others were wounded in the cross-border confrontation.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that an agreement was reached to form a committee to investigate the incident between the Egyptian army and the Israeli occupation at the Rafah crossing.
The spokesperson of the Israeli occupation forces said an investigation was ongoing regarding the cross-border incident amid contacts with the Egyptian side.
'Israel' denies Egypt account on Rafah cross-border skirmish
On May 21st, Egypt may employ all available alternatives to protect national security while also preserving the Palestinian people's historical rights, according to Egyptian television Al Qahera News, quoting an anonymous high-ranking official.
Egypt's adherence to its duties and treaties does not restrict it from doing so, the official stated.
Furthermore, Egypt warned "Israel" of the repercussions of a further escalation in the Gaza Strip after Israeli soldiers took control of the Rafah border post and refused to engage in any coordination efforts, the broadcaster said.
Egypt has rejected an Israeli proposal for joint coordination to reopen the Rafah crossing between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip, along with managing its future operation, Reuters reported, citing Egyptian security sources.
Israeli officials from the Shin Bet security service introduced the plan during a visit to Cairo on Wednesday amid heightened tensions between the two sides following the recent Israeli aggression on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and the occupation of the main Rafah crossing with Egypt.
The crossing has historically served as a vital conduit for humanitarian aid entering Gaza and as an exit point for medical evacuees. Egypt insists that the crossing should be managed solely by Palestinians.
Throughout the week, Cairo and Tel Aviv have exchanged accusations regarding the closure of the border crossing and the consequent hindrance of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.
Egypt stressed that the closure of Rafah is solely due to the Israeli military operation, repeatedly cautioning that the Israeli offensive seeks to empty Gaza and forcibly displace Palestinians into the North African country.
