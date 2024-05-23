ANC's Mbalula Confident ANC Will Keep Its Majority
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula was speaking during a media briefing at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Thursday, ahead of the party’s finally election rally on Saturday.
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on 22 February 2024. Picture: X/@MYANC
JOHANNESBURG - Despite several polls predicting that next week’s elections are likely to see the rise of a coalition government, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said he’s confident the party will remain at the Union Buildings.
Mbalula was speaking during a media briefing at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Thursday, ahead of the party’s final election rally on Saturday.
The ANC has recorded a steady decline in electoral support in previous elections, with polls suggesting it will dip below the 50% margin this time around.
But Mbalula has refuted the predictions.
"Coalitions have not worked for South Africa, we have seen here in Johannesburg. Coalitions are an outcome of an election where people don’t come out in their numbers. As we speak, we are talking to our people, engaging them and asking them to vote for the ANC."
