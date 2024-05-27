Iran’s Pro-resistance Strategy Won’t Change After Raeisi Martyrdom: Interim President
Sunday, 26 May 2024 9:48 AM
Iran's Interim President Mohammad Mokhber
Interim President Mohammad Mokhber says there will be no shift in Iran’s strategy in support of resistance groups, especially the Palestinian ones, after the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi.
Mokhber made the remarks on Saturday during a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhalah.
He said that President Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last week, were seriously concerned about support for the resistance and the Palestinians’ inalienable rights.
“The basic strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in backing the Resistance Front, especially the Palestinian resistance groups, will not alter by the change of people,” Mokhber asserted.
He also described resistance as the most effective way to counter Israeli crimes and aggression.
Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian and six others died on May 19, when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the mountains near the northwestern border with Azerbaijan. The charred wreckage of the aircraft was found the following day.
The pair had defended the Palestinians’ rights in regional and international meetings and appreciated their resilience against the Israeli occupation.
Nakhalah offered condolences to the Iranian government and people, saying the country will overcome the tragedy thanks to its qualified officials and revolutionary nation.
“Martyr Raeisi and Martyr Amir-Abdollahian were always on the frontline in defending the interests of the Iranian nation and supporting the resistance,” he added.
