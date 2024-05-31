Sayyed al-Houthi Laments Arab Inaction on Israeli Crimes in Gaza
30 May 2024 19:03
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement affirms that the YAF's operations in support of Gaza would escalate quantitatively and qualitatively.
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues its savage aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza for the 237th day before the eyes of the entire world.
Touching on the Rafah massacre, the Yemeni leader said that the whole world witnessed the heinous crime deliberately committed by the Israeli occupation against displaced civilians in the area.
He emphasized that the targeted area had previously been declared a "safe zone" by the Israeli occupation forces, yet the displaced were targeted with seven American bombs in their sleep.
Al-Houthi noted that most of the displaced victims are children and women, whose bodies were torn and charred by the bombs, with heads separated from their bodies.
The Ansar Allah leader said the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, supported by the United States and Britain, reveal their hostility that poses a threat to humanity.
In the same context, Sayyed al-Houthi mentioned that some Arab regimes aligned with the US and "Israel" are working to obscure the crimes of the occupation in educational curricula, media, and other platforms.
He said the actions of the Israeli occupation entity are an integral part of its identity and beliefs.
By continuously committing crimes, the Israeli occupation is attempting to "acclimate the world’s people to accept and overlook its crimes," Sayyed al-Houthi considered, adding that "the enemy aims to strip humanity of its empathy."
"The Israeli view of other human societies is one of contempt, inferiority, and hatred," he indicated.
All Israeli crimes were committed using American bombs and under American cover, preventing any binding decision to stop the aggression on Gaza, the Yemeni leader pointed out.
He stressed that the statements and condemnations issued after each major Israeli crime are no longer effective, underlining that practical actions must be taken.
Israeli occupation of Philadelphi Axis a 'very serious violation'
Regarding the Israeli military’s occupation of the Philadelphi Axis separating Egypt and the Gaza Strip and the killing of Egyptian soldiers, Sayyed al-Houthi described the latest events as a "severe violation and a threat to Egyptian national security."
He pointed out that this comes as Egyptian ships continue to deliver goods to the Israeli occupation, surpassing many other countries in this context.
The Yemeni leader called on the Egyptian authorities to take bold and strong steps starting with severing economic ties with the Israeli occupation entity, affirming that should Egypt adopt such decisions, it will receive wide support and endorsement from the people, especially in Yemen.
He also expressed regret that some Arab and Islamic countries persist in their relations with the Israeli occupation entity while some Western countries have taken stronger stances and severed ties with it. He also lamented that some Arab countries have opened their airspace to the Israeli occupation for years.
Sayyed al-Houthi hailed the student protests in US and European universities as "positive steps", expressing hope that they persist and expand.
YAF operations
This week, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out 12 operations in the Red and Arabian seas, the Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea as part of the fourth escalation phase, according to the Ansar Allah leader.
Sayyed al-Houthi also confirmed that the total number of ships targeted by the YAF since the start of the operations has reached 129, affirming that no factors can influence the Yemeni stance to reduce the increasing momentum of these operations.
He stressed that there is no decline in the operations of the YAF, but rather a decline in the navigation of American and British ships and an almost complete absence of Israeli vessels.
In the same context, the Yemeni leader announced that the YAF have so far shot down six American surveillance drones, including the latest downing of an MQ-9 drone over Marib.
Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the MQ-9 drones, which the US forces rely on, have lost their prestige and have become worthless and insignificant.
He confirmed that the Yemeni operations are achieving their targets despite many countries attempting to intercept and counter them.
There is American and British recognition of Yemen’s ability to escalate its operations as long as the aggression on Gaza continues, Sayyed al-Houthi mentioned, pointing out that the YAF operations have impacted the prices of goods in the Israeli occupation entity, including food supplies.
Economically, the Yemeni leader deemed the targeting of banks in Sanaa an economic aggression, warning that Saudi Arabia would face deep trouble if it got involved in this aggression in "Israel’s" favor.
He explained that the pressure imposed on banks in Sanaa is part of American steps to support the Israeli occupation entity, adding that the US is trying to implicate the Saudis in this aggressive act.
Supporting fronts
Regarding various fronts supporting the Resistance in Gaza, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that the Iraqi support front continues its operations in an escalating manner, pointing out that the significant annoyance of the Israelis from the Iraqi drones launched toward Israeli targets is evident.
The Yemeni leader also deemed the operations of Hezbollah, which inflicted heavy damage on the Israeli occupation, as great, important, and effective. He highlighted that "Israel", in one day this week, needed 14 fire brigades to extinguish fires in the occupied Upper al-Jalil.
The Ansar Allah leader lamented the inaction of some Arab countries toward supporting the Palestinian people and its Resistance fighters as a "disgrace and shame," criticizing Saudi Arabia and other Arab states' designation of the Resistance fighters in Gaza as "terrorists" while turning a blind eye to Israeli crimes.
