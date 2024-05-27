IDF Commits Gruesome Massacre in Rafah Alleged Safe Zone
By Al Mayadeen English
Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and more were injured following the horrific and deliberate Israeli bombardment of forcibly displaced Palestinians living in tents in Rafah.
On Sunday evening, the Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre against dozens of displaced persons by bombing their tents set up in UNRWA warehouses in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, an alleged safe zone.
The Government Media Office reported that the Israeli occupation committed a horrific massacre through the concentrated and deliberate bombing of a center for the forcibly displaced, established in UNRWA barracks in the northwest of Rafah Governorate. The center was bombed with more than seven missiles and large bombs, each weighing more than 2000 pounds of explosives.
According to the Government Media Office, this violent bombing led to the martyrdom of dozens and caused numerous injuries, some of which are very serious, indicating a confirmed rise in the number of martyrs from this massacre.
In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that there were a large number of martyrs and injured due to the occupation's airstrike on the displaced persons' camp in Rafah, noting that the search for missing persons at the site remains ongoing.
Palestinian media, also, reported that "a large number of martyrs and injured are still in the camp, while ambulance and civil defense teams are struggling to reach them," adding that "the fires are still burning in the camp due to the bombing."
The Gaza Civil Defense announced that it had transported at least 50 people, including martyrs and injured, as a result of the occupation's bombing of the displaced persons' camp in Rafah, revealing that the targeted area includes 100,000 displaced persons.
Israeli occupation forces committed eight new massacres against families in Gaza over the past 24 hours, killing 81 Palestinians and injuring 223 others on the 233rd day of genocide, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported.
Many martyrs remain under the rubble and on the streets as the IOF prevents ambulances and civil defense crews from reaching them.
The ministry said that since October 7, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli war against Gaza has reached 35,984 Palestinians, with 80,643 wounded.
It is believed that these numbers are nowhere near the true number of victims of "Israel's" genocidal war in Gaza, as Palestinian healthcare authorities face significant challenges in accurately tallying the number of martyrs wounded and individuals dying beneath the rubble.
The Israeli occupation persists in its aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 233rd day, committing more massacres against civilians, which led to several martyrs at dawn Sunday after the occupation bombed different areas in the Gaza Strip.
