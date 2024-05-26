Chad PM Hands in Resignation After Elections Loss to Junta Chief
By Al Mayadeen English
22 May 2024 15:10
The junta chief Mahamat Idriss Deby, who took power following his father's death in 2021, won the presidential vote on May 6 with 61% of the ballot based on the final results.
Over two weeks following his defeat to junta chief Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in the presidential elections, Chadian Prime Minister Succes Masra revealed today that he submitted his resignation.
On his Facebook page, in a message authenticated by his team to AFP, Masra said, "I've just submitted my resignation and that of the transition government, which became irrelevant with the end of the presidential election."
Masra added that this move is also in conformity with the Constitution.
On the other hand, Masra won 18.5% but contested the result.
Chadians headed to the polls on May 6, marking the first presidential election in Africa's Sahel region since a series of coups.
Mahamat Idriss Deby has pledged to enhance security, reinforce the rule of law, and boost electricity production. The election coincided with a withdrawal of US troops from Chad.
Regarding the election process, the voting hours were from 7 am to 5 pm, with approximately 8.5 million registered voters.
In Moundou, security forces deployed at six polling stations exercised their right to vote on May 5.
