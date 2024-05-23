Last 5 Years Tough for Governance, as SA Hit by 'Perfect Storm' of COVID, Power Cuts - Ntshavheni
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the last five years had been characterised by what she described as a "perfect storm" from power cuts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reflecting on the last administration in the Presidency Annual Performance Plan submitted to Parliament, she said that the last five years were tough from a governing perspective.
The Presidency has also stated its intention to start implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI), which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Presidency said the perfect storm over the last five years had been characterised by a power crisis that had slowly damaged the economy and the COVID pandemic, which the country endured for two years.
Writing in the annual performance plan, Ntshavheni said this also included widespread unrest and riots in three provinces in 2021, and climate-related floods in the following year.
She said the Ukraine war also played a role and led to rising fuel and food prices. This, according to Ntshavheni, also followed a decade of state capture.
She said that in the coming year, the Presidency would place much emphasis on the implementation of the NHI.
In response to recommendations from the state capture commission, Ntshavheni said government had been implementing various laws, institutions, and practices to combat corruption in the country.
