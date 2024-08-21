Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Accuse Ukraine of Backing Terrorism in Sahel
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Aug 2024 15:06
Three West African countries urge the UN Security Council to "take appropriate measures" against Kiev for its "blatant and deliberate support for international terrorism."
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formally urged the UN Security Council president on Tuesday to condemn what they described as Ukraine’s “blatant and deliberate support for international terrorism,” specifically in Africa’s Sahel region.
The request comes after recent remarks by Ukrainian officials hinting that Kiev may have supported Tuareg separatist rebels involved in last month’s deadly attacks on Malian soldiers in the northeastern village of Tinzawaten, near the Algerian border.
In a joint letter, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger expressed shock over remarks made by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence, who “admitted Ukraine's involvement in the cowardly, barbaric, and criminal attacks” that took place between July 24 and 26.
It added that the remarks were confirmed by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal.
The letter called on the Security Council to “take appropriate measures against these subversive actions which strengthen terrorist groups in Africa," adding that the official’s remarks exceed mere foreign interference, which is condemnable in its own right.
“This is official and unequivocal support by the Ukrainian government for terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel. These acts also constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our States, a clear aggression and support for international terrorism, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant international conventions,” the letter read.
Earlier this month, the Malian interim government announced it is cutting off its diplomatic relations with Ukraine following Kiev's involvement in a recent terrorist attack that killed Malian soldiers and Russian military contractors in support of the Tuareg militants.
Ukrainian military intelligence service spokesperson (GUR) Andrey Yusov stated on national television that his agents assisted the militants with “necessary information, and not just information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals,” pledging that “there will be more to come.”
Last month, the military-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger convened their first joint summit on July 7 in Niamey, the capital of Niger. During this historic meeting, they announced the formation of a confederation of the three Sahel states.
In their inaugural summit since coming to power, the leaders adopted a joint statement outlining a treaty to establish the confederation.
“This summit marks a decisive step for the future of our common space. Together, we will consolidate the foundations of our true independence, a guarantee of true peace and sustainable development through the creation of the 'Alliance of Sahel States' Confederation,’" Capt. Ibrahim Traore, the leader of Burkina Faso, wrote on X.
No comments:
Post a Comment