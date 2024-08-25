Hezbollah Says ‘First Phase’ of Attack Now Over
A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip is treated at al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaheena Rasheed and Nils Adler
25 Aug 2024
Israel’s military launched air raids across southern Lebanon and Hezbollah responded with a large drone and rocket attack, saying the barrage was also in retaliation for the Israeli military’s killing of its commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut in July.
The escalation came as the Reuters news agency reported no sign of progress in mediated talks for a ceasefire in Gaza. Citing a Palestinian official, it said a Hamas delegation that was in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, has departed the city.
No comments:
Post a Comment