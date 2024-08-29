UN Deputy Secretary-General Travels to Sudan, Chad
The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed (UN photo)
August 28, 2024 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and the Secretary General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra are currently in Sudan, his office announced on Thursday.
The two officials, accompanied by an inter-agency delegation consisting of the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, and senior officials from the various UN agencies, arrived in Port Sudan today to meet with the Transitional Sovereignty Council, senior officials and the UN country team, with a focus on strengthening humanitarian efforts in Sudan.
The Deputy Secretary-General and her delegation, will also travel to Adré, Chad on Thursday to draw attention to the multifaceted challenges affecting the Chad, including the regional dimensions and key risks, and to appeal for global solidarity.
According to the UN, the delegation will throughout the trip, engage with local authorities, as well as representatives from refugee and host communities.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment