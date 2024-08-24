Cairo Negotiations 'Did Not Result in Any Apparent Progress': Source
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the July 2 paper, rejecting Israeli occupation forces in the Philadelphi corridor.
In recent developments, a source within the resistance leadership informed Al Mayadeen that Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the principles outlined in the July 2 paper, rejecting any proposal that includes the presence of Israeli occupation forces in the Philadelphi corridor.
The source emphasized, "Hamas confirmed its adherence to the July 2 paper and rejected the presence of occupation forces in the Philadelphi corridor." Despite ongoing negotiations, "Israel" continues to insist on maintaining a presence in the Philadelphi axis allegedly during the first phase of any agreement.
The negotiations taking place in Cairo have reportedly stalled, with the resistance leadership source stating that the meeting "did not result in any apparent progress."
It is worth noting that the Philadelphi corridor is a strategically significant area along the border between Palestine's Gaza Strip and Egypt.
In this context, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, also told Al Mayadeen on Friday that a delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau, is set to arrive in Cairo this evening. The purpose of the visit is to receive updates on the latest round of negotiations, he said.
Al-Rishq emphasized Hamas' commitment to the July 2 paper, which aligns with US President Joe Biden's announcement on May 31 and Security Council Resolution 2735, issued on June 10, regarding the war on Gaza.
He added that Hamas "reaffirms its readiness to implement the agreed-upon terms and demands pressure on the occupation to comply and cease obstructing efforts to reach an agreement."
