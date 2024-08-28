West Bank Resistance Launches Operation Terror of the Camps
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen + Israeli media
28 Aug 2024 11:35
In the northern West Bank, the Resistance continues to engage in fierce confrontations and carry out operations against the occupation forces' vehicles and soldiers, achieving confirmed hits in response to the widespread Israeli occupation aggression.
The Palestinian Resistance in the northern occupied West Bank region continues to confront the extensive aggression by the Israeli occupation forces, engaging in fierce confrontations that include detonating explosive devices at various combat axes where Israeli occupation vehicles are invading.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the West Bank, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm, where the occupation forces deployed additional military reinforcements entering through the northern axis of Tulkarm toward the Nur Shams camp.
In turn, field sources in the West Bank reported renewed confrontations between the Resistance's freedom fighters and the Israeli occupation forces in the Far'a camp, south of Tubas, a region located north of the West Bank.
Covering the aggression in the Far'a camp, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the Resistance detonated explosive devices against the occupation forces storming the camp.
Additionally, our correspondent confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces violently stormed the homes of Palestinians in the Far'a camp and bulldozed the camp's roads, destroying the infrastructure in what has become a regular practice for the Israeli occupation.
In Tulkarm, the Palestinian Resistance confronted the invading occupation forces aggressing against the Nur Shams camp, our correspondent further reported.
In Qalqilya, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported a wide-scale detention campaign against Palestinians in the city.
Tulkarm: Palestinian Resistance detonates IEDs
The al-Quds Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade announced that its freedom fighters successfully targeted and downed an Israeli occupation drone in the al-Manshieh axis. The brigade also targeted sniper positions entrenched inside a house in the Nur Shams camp and "showered them with a hail of direct bullets," achieving confirmed hits.
Additionally, the freedom fighters detonated a pre-planted explosive device in an Israeli occupation forces bulldozer in the Nur Shams camp at the Martyr Seif Abu Lebdeh roundabout, achieving a direct hit.
Another explosive device was detonated by the al-Quds Brigades targeting an IOF bulldozer along the main street, known as the slaughterhouse axis, causing direct casualties among the occupation soldiers and rendering the vehicle out of service.
In turn, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Tulkarm are also engaged in fierce confrontations with the invading Israeli occupation forces in the Nur Shams camp along several axes, using bullets and explosive devices.
In Tubas, the al-Quds Brigades confirmed that their freedom fighters are resisting the incursion of the Israeli occupation forces along multiple combat axes in the Far'a camp, particularly along what is known as the Beirut axis.
In turn, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades - Tubas announced that they are also continuing fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the Far'a camp using small arms and explosive devices, especially along what is known as the confrontation neighborhood axis.
The brigades explained that their fighters were engaged in direct combat with the IOF and had detonated several pre-prepared explosive devices against an Israeli military vehicle, causing damage.
Moreover, al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Tubas confirmed that its freedom fighters continue to conduct fierce confrontations "against the enemy forces in the Faraa camp", with bullets and explosive devices.
The brigades reportedly detonated an explosive device called al-Khaled targeting Israeli occupation soldiers in al-Habala Street, resulting in multiple casualties among the invading troops.
Jenin: Confrontations reminiscent of 2000
With the same intensity in Tulkarm and Tubas, the Resistance is engaged in confrontations and is carrying out operations in Jenin. The al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Brigade announced that its freedom fighters are involved in fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces on the western front and are "showering the Israeli forces and vehicles with a hail of bullets," achieving direct hits.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades announced, in several military statements, that their groups in Jenin city and its camp are confronting the occupation forces with rifles and explosive devices, achieving direct hits against the occupying forces.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades - Martyr Abu Ali Iyad Group reported that their freedom fighters managed to target the invading occupation forces in Jenin city and its camp from all fronts, achieving direct hits against the Israeli occupation forces after attacking them with several explosive devices and heavy barrage of bullets.
Additionally, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades detonated several pre-prepared explosive devices targeting occupation soldiers and vehicles in the combat axes in Jenin city and its camp, achieving direct hits.
Most extensive aggression since 2002
In turn, Israeli media discussed the new Israeli aggression against the occupied West Bank underscoring the strong and fierce confrontations by the Palestinian Resistance.
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom acknowledged heavy and intense armed confrontations that erupted in the northern West Bank as the Israeli occupation forces launched their aggression.
Meanwhile, Channel 12 confirmed the intensity of the armed confrontations and the use of explosive devices against the storming Israeli occupation forces in the northern West Bank, mentioning that "four Border Police brigades are participating in the ongoing military operation."
Regarding the aggression of the Israeli occupation in these areas since Tuesday night, an Israeli media platform reported that the Israeli occupation forces have launched what it described as "a large-scale military operation under the name Operation Summer Camps."
The Israeli occupation forces stated that "since the early hours of Wednesday morning, it has begun a wide-scale military operation targeting militants in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas in the northern West Bank."
Israeli media also reported that the Israeli Security Agency, known as the Shin Bet, and special undercover units, the al-Mustaaribeen units, have joined the Israeli occupation forces in its operations, alongside the extensive use of helicopters and fighter jets.
In response, Palestinian Resistance factions have announced the launch of the Terror of the Camps battle to confront the wide Israeli aggression, through engaging in confrontations and operations in the northern West Bank areas.
