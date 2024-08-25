Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Bases, Soldiers Amid Anticipated Response
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah announces that its fighter Ibrahim Hassan Fadel (Jihad) was martyred after succumbing to injuries sustained earlier while carrying out his Resistance duties.
In a series of operations on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah said it targeted various Israeli military bases and forces' positions located in northern-occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah reiterated that the operations are in support of the "steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli aggression on the steadfast southern Lebanese villages and civilian homes."
The group also announced that one of its fighters succumbed to his wounds sustained earlier while carrying out his Resistance duty on the path to al-Quds.
The martyr was identified as Ibrahim Hassan Fadel (Jihad), born in 2003, from the town of Touline, South Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon began their operations with a precision strike at 08:30, hitting an Israeli troop deployment at the Hermon/ Jabal Al-Sheikh military site with a one-way drone.
Hezbollah announced that it successfully targeted espionage and surveillance equipment at the al-Raheb military site twice between 12:00 and 12:15 PM. The first strike was carried out using artillery shells, followed by a second attack conducted by a one-way drone.
In the afternoon at 2:10 PM, the group targeted an Israeli deployment near the Hadab Yaron site with artillery fire, resulting in a direct hit. Later, at 4:40 PM, rockets were launched by the Resistance at the Zibdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, followed by another rocket strike at 4:45 PM on the Ramtha site in the Kfar Chouba hills.
Further attacks continued at 5:15, when the Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli deployment at the Bayad Blida site with suitable weapons. At 5:25, artillery shells hit an Israeli gathering around the Hanita base.
In response to Israeli attacks from the Ruwaisat al-Alam site using machine guns at the outskirts and orchards of the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Chouba hills, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon said it targeted the source of the fire with machine guns.
At 7:10, the group struck a combined military and intelligence force near the Raheb site with rockets, achieving a direct hit.
Hezbollah's military media also published footage of an attack on Meron, an Israeli army air control and surveillance strategic base, which was carried out using Almas ATGM system.
The video revealed a direct hit on one of the base's primary spy domes, also showing apparent damage from previous attacks.
No comments:
Post a Comment