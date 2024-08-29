Palestinian Factions Mourn Martyr Abu Shujaa, Vow Continued Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance factions vow that the Israeli assassination of the commander of the al-Quds Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade will only strengthen the Resistance in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement confirmed Thursday that Mohammad Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, the commander of the al-Quds Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade, was killed along with several other Resistance fighters, following confrontations with Israeli occupation forces in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
The PIJ highlighted in a statement the role of Abu Shujaa, one of the founding members of the Tulkarm Brigade, stating that "the Palestinian people knew him for his steadfastness and bravery."
The movement said that Abu Shujaa was known as "a Resistance fighter who chose to confront the occupation to lift the oppression off his people, fully aware that facing the occupation, regardless of the cost, is far better than living under its rule."
The PIJ indicated that the Israeli occupation mobilized dozens of soldiers, along with armored vehicles and drones, to reach Abu Shujaa in the heart of Tulkarm camp, because it was aware that the commander and his comrades would not surrender and would engage in heroic confrontations against them.
Resistance factions mourn Abu Shujaa
On its part, the Hamas movement commended the Resistance fighters of its military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, and all the military factions bravely resisting the Israeli aggression against the occupied West Bank, mourning the martyr Abu Shujaa and his fellow fighters.
In a statement, the movement vowed that the recent Israeli incursions and targeted attacks concentrated in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and other governorates "will not succeed in breaking the will of our people and our Resistance."
It underlined that the Israeli occupation will face further losses, disappointments, crises, and security turmoil, from Gaza to the West Bank and across all fronts involved in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
Hamas renewed its call to the people of the West Bank for greater unity and solidarity with the Resistance and the intensification of field confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.
Similarly, the al-Mujahideen Movement also mourned martyr Abu Shujaa and his comrades, affirming that their martyrdom will only strengthen the Resistance in the West Bank and Palestine.
The movement stated that the Israeli military should expect more failures and defeats, urging the Palestinian people in the West Bank to support the Resistance fighters, engage in revolutionary actions, and escalate confrontations.
In addition, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) said martyr Abu Shujaa exemplified sacrifice and heroism in defense of his people and cause, adding that, despite his young age, the commander was a model of leadership demonstrated by his significant role in confronting the Israeli occupation.
Moreover, the Resistance Committees in Palestine stressed that the occupation's crimes and assassinations, extending from Gaza to the West Bank and every inch of occupied Palestinian land, are desperate and failed attempts that will not succeed in uprooting the Resistance nor halting its top-tier operations, which have become a source of terror for the occupation.
The Committees hailed the Palestinian Resistance fighters from various factions, stressing that the war on the West Bank and Gaza will not bring security and stability to "Israel".
In the same vein, the Storm Forces, the military wing of the Fatah al-Intifada movement - Tulkarm Brigade, made it clear that the resistance will respond with full force to Abu Shujaa's assassination and to the Israeli crimes across all of Palestine.
Initial response to Abu Shujaa's assassination
As part of an initial response to the assassination of Abu Shujaa, the al-Quds Brigades - Tulkarm Brigade carried out an operation in which its Resistance fighters ambushed an Israeli infantry force in the al-Manshiyah area.
The Brigade said that its engineering unit targeted the Israeli force with an improvised explosive device (IED) and unleashed a barrage of gunfire on the occupation soldiers, dealing direct hits.
No comments:
Post a Comment