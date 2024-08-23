U.S. Seeks Arms Embargo, Wider Support to End Sudan Conflict
ALPS members hold a press conference at the end of their meeting on Sudan on August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024 (GENEVA) – The United States is seeking an arms embargo on both sides of Sudan’s conflict and is open to working with any committed party, including Russia and China, to expand humanitarian aid and stop the war, the U.S. envoy to Sudan said on Friday.
Tom Perriello told a press conference in Geneva that there were attempts to implement an arms embargo and stressed the need to overcome “veto” powers obstructing negotiations.
A group of mediators led by the United States had tried to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table in Geneva, but the Sudanese army’s non-participation hindered the process.
Perriello confirmed ongoing daily communication with army leaders, stating, “There are leaders who wanted to attend,” without providing further details.
He continued, “Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was open to the army’s participation in the talks, but there are extremely negative political forces hindering him,” without specifying them.
The U.S. envoy announced, for the first time, the United States’ readiness to work in partnership with any committed party, including Russia and China, to expand humanitarian aid delivery, protect civilians, and work to stop the war.
Various reports and accusations from both sides of the conflict suggest the involvement of several countries, including the UAE, in providing military support to the Rapid Support Forces. Western circles accuse Moscow and Tehran of fuelling the war in Sudan by supporting the Sudanese army with fighter jets and drones.
He asserted that the Sudanese people needed not only aid but also a stop to arms exports and a return to peace negotiations.
The Geneva consultations concluded with the formation of a Conduct Mechanism for protecting civilians and receiving complaints, which was approved by the Rapid Support Forces but not yet by the Sudanese army.
Perriello held the army responsible for the loss of lives due to their refusal to negotiate. He stressed that communication with the army was ongoing and that the U.S. was committed to stopping the war and establishing negotiations.
the military-led Sudanese government refused to join the negotiating table in Geneva requesting to participate in the preparation of the agenda and opposed the involvement of the United Arab Emirates.
The Geneva consultations also approved the formation of an international alliance to end the war, including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the IGAD group, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt. The Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group will work with the international community to adopt further measures to save lives in Sudan.
