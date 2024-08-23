International Facilitators Vow to Amplify Sudanese Women’s Voices in Peace Process
International facilitators and observers for humanitarian talks meet in Geneva on August 14, 2024
August 23, 2024 (GENEVA) – A group of international facilitators and observers pledged on Thursday to prioritize the inclusion of Sudanese women in peace efforts, aiming to integrate their perspectives and recommendations into ongoing efforts to end the conflict.
In a joint statement, the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations in Switzerland stressed that women’s participation is “instrumental — and indispensable” to achieving lasting peace.
The statement follows meetings with Sudanese women civilian experts, who shared their insights on the plight of women and children in the war-torn country.
“We must listen to, and act upon, Sudanese women’s perspectives and recommendations if we are to achieve meaningful results,” the statement said.
The delegations have established a technical group to ensure women’s voices are heard and pledged to continue consultations through the ALPS* platform.
They also committed to intensifying diplomatic efforts to protect all civilians, particularly women and children, from violence.
