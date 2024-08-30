Mali Alarmed That Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Fuel Terrorism in Sahel
By Al Mayadeen English
Malian Ambassador to the United Nations Oumar Daou stated that the weapons transfers have the potential to further destabilize African countries and worsen the suffering of the Malian people.
Malian Ambassador to the United Nations Oumar Daou expressed concern on Friday that the weapons provided to Ukraine by the collective West are eventually supporting terrorism in the Sahel area.
Daou stated at a session of the United Nations Security Council that the government is alarmed " because it's been clearly established that a good part of the weapons … end up fueling terrorism and crime in the Sahel."
The Malian envoy further stated that the weapons transfers have the potential to further destabilize African countries and worsen the suffering of the Malian people, who have already been "sorely tested by several years of conflict with dramatic consequences."
Mali has been experiencing a terror insurgency for over a decade, which the French security mission failed to combat. As a result, the violence spread to Mali’s neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Niger, prompting the three nations’ military rulers to sever their ties with France and form the Alliance of Sahel States while cooperating with Russia in countering terrorism.
Mali’s defense collaboration with Russia has enabled it to regain control of its large previously militant-occupied territories, the chief of staff of Bamako’s Air Force said in an interview with RTVI last week.
The country had been divided into two with around half of the nation occupied by extremist coalitions over the last decade, Brigadier General Alou Boi Diarra said.
EU nations have provided Ukraine with 43.5 billion euros ($48.1 billion) in military support, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell told a news conference following an informal meeting of EU defense ministers that military aid for Ukraine exceeds 43.5 billion euros.
The EU defense ministers have decided to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel trained as part of the Union's training mission from 60,000 to 75,000 soldiers, according to Borrell. The ministers also agreed that the Ukrainian military would be trained as close to the country as possible, but not on its territory.
Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger accuse Ukraine of backing terrorism in Sahel
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formally urged the UN Security Council president on Tuesday to condemn what they described as Ukraine’s “blatant and deliberate support for international terrorism,” specifically in Africa’s Sahel region.
The request comes after recent remarks by Ukrainian officials hinting that Kiev may have supported Tuareg separatist rebels involved in last month’s deadly attacks on Malian soldiers in the northeastern village of Tinzawaten, near the Algerian border.
“When a foreign state declares its involvement, its participation in an armed clash with the Malian armed forces on Malian territory, which resulted in the death of Malian soldiers, this is unacceptable,” Diarra stated.
In a joint letter, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger expressed shock over remarks made by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence, who “admitted Ukraine's involvement in the cowardly, barbaric, and criminal attacks” that took place between July 24 and 26.
It added that the remarks were confirmed by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal.
The letter called on the Security Council to “take appropriate measures against these subversive actions which strengthen terrorist groups in Africa," adding that the official’s remarks exceed mere foreign interference, which is condemnable in its own right.
“This is official and unequivocal support by the Ukrainian government for terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel. These acts also constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our States, a clear aggression and support for international terrorism, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant international conventions,” the letter read.
Earlier this month, the Malian interim government announced it is cutting off its diplomatic relations with Ukraine following Kiev's involvement in the terrorist attack that killed Malian soldiers and Russian military contractors.
Ukrainian military intelligence service spokesperson (GUR) Andrey Yusov stated on national television that his agents assisted the militants with “necessary information, and not just information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals,” pledging that “there will be more to come.”
