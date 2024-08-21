Hamas-PIJ Meeting Urges Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Sabotage of Talks
By Al Mayadeen English
A meeting between the leading Palestinian Resistance factions underlines the need for reaching a ceasefire agreement and that any agreement must guarantee the rights of all the Palestinian people.
A key meeting took place Wednesday at the headquarters of Hamas, bringing together key figures from both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) to discuss the ongoing conflict and political developments.
The meeting included the Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, Mohammad Darwish, along with a delegation from Hamas, and PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Mohammad al-Hindi.
The leaderships of both movements extended their deep appreciation and respect to the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to endure an ongoing genocide" by the Israeli occupation. They emphasized the urgent need to halt the aggression and called for holding Israeli leaders accountable for crimes against humanity.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current situation on the ground, highlighting the steadfastness of the resistance and its ability to strike targets across the entirety of occupied Palestine. They also discussed the status of indirect negotiations, expressing frustration with the Israeli occupation's stance, which they claimed is obstructing the efforts of mediators to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.
The leaders reaffirmed the resistance's position and that of the Palestinian people: any agreement must ensure a complete cessation of hostilities, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the start of reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of the blockade, alongside a serious prisoner exchange deal. They placed responsibility on Israeli leaders for sabotaging the mediators' efforts, particularly referencing a proposal that Hamas had agreed to on July 2nd.
Furthermore, the attendees stressed the importance of ensuring the swift delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies to the citizens of Gaza, regardless of the outcomes of the ongoing indirect negotiations. They also warned of the severe consequences of continuing the collective punishment imposed by Israel on the people of Gaza.
On Monday, a Palestinian source involved in the negotiations revealed to Al Mayadeen details of a new US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange, emphasizing that it “completely contradicts the agreement that both parties had previously accepted.”
According to the Palestinian source, the new American proposal "builds on the May framework but has been adjusted to accommodate and align with the latest Israeli conditions and demands."
The source further explained to Al Mayadeen that, regarding the ceasefire, the US proposal “does not call for a permanent ceasefire.” Instead, the ceasefire is being discussed as part of a second phase with a clearly defined time limit.
The source highlighted that the US proposal emphasizes that “unless Hamas agrees to the Israeli demands, the occupation will resume military operations in the second phase.”
He also stressed that the proposal "does not include a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," but rather "includes the ongoing occupation of the Philadelphi Axis while reducing the presence of the Israeli army," according to the Palestinian source.
The source added to Al Mayadeen that "it also includes the continued occupation of the Netzarim Junction, and monitoring and controlling the movement of people."
The source indicated that the US proposal "affirms Israel's right to refuse the release of at least 100 Palestinian prisoners and guarantees the deportation of a significant number of those released in the exchange deal outside of Palestine."
He explained that the proposal "gives the occupation the authority to veto 65 names out of 300 names of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment submitted by Hamas."
