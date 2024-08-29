Condemnations of Israeli Aggression on West Bank Continue
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces have launched an aggression, expected to be the largest in 22 years, on several governorates in the occupied West Bank late on Tuesday night.
China on Thursday expressed concern over the escalating violence in the West Bank, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating, "We are deeply concerned about the escalation in the West Bank. China opposes actions that fuel tensions, and condemns all attacks on civilians."
Jian urged all parties, particularly "Israel", to "remain calm and exercise restraint and prevent further escalation and deterioration of the situation," adding that China is closely monitoring the ongoing war.
Call to displace people from West Bank 'completely unacceptable': Borell
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denounced the Israeli Foreign Minister’s proposal to displace people from the West Bank as “completely unacceptable".
"Israel's" Maariv news website reported that the Israeli occupation's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, proclaimed that the threat in the West Bank should be addressed similarly to Gaza.
After making the comparison, Katz noted that "Israel" is seeking the "temporary evacuation of the residents in the Jenin and Tulkarm camps" which, following his comparison to the genocide in the Strip, would translate to widespread massacres, given the intention to "eliminate" what he referred to as the "terrorist infrastructure" within the camps.
Prior to an informal EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell mentioned that UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, would provide an update to the ministers. He highlighted that Kaag would “explain the situation and the situation of even the United Nations, which are under strong pressure from the Israeli government, preventing all the United Nations organizations to do their work.”
Borrell also voiced regret over the delay in ceasefire negotiations and the increase in civilian casualties due to "Israel's" ongoing bombings.
He urged EU ministers to denounce the call to displace people in the West Bank and also speak out against “the treatment of the United Nations and the way this war is being performed in accordance with all violation of humanitarian law.”
On her part, Kaag drew attention to the "massive scale of humanitarian assistance."
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized during his remarks that the violence in the West Bank has reached an "unacceptable" level, adding that Spain has sanctioned violent Israeli settlers for this reason and pledged that Madrid would push to ensure peace prevails in the region, as well as compliance with the International Court of Justice rulings, which are also binding on "Israel".
He concluded by asserting that "the European Union must raise its voice to achieve a definitive cease-fire and to end this situation, and to finally allow all peoples, including the Palestinians and the Israelis, to coexist in peace and security."
'A tragedy, a humanitarian catastrophe’: Belgium
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib emphasized that Brussels' proposal for the current situation in Gaza and the West Bank is to achieve a ceasefire, calling it an “emergency” and describing the situation as a “tragedy, a humanitarian catastrophe.”
She noted that this escalation had been "unprecedented since more than 20 years," stressing the need for negotiations and a “long-term strategy".
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also expressed that the "immense suffering of the civilian population in Gaza must end,” urging for an “immediate ceasefire” followed by significant emergency aid to Gaza.
He highlighted the importance of a prisoner exchange agreement and returning to a "two-state solution" while voicing concerns regarding settler violence in the West Bank.
Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin called the Israeli attacks a "war against Palestinians, not just Hamas" and cited that the level of civilian death is "unconscionable".
The Irish government has done "nothing that would support illegal occupation of Palestinian territories," according to the Foreign Minister, further stating that the displacement of the 2 million residents of Gaza is "inhumane at this stage and cannot be controlled in any circumstances."
The secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, stated on X that recent developments in the occupied West Bank in Palestine are "deeply concerning", condemning the murders and calling for an end to the Israeli aggression.
Jordan urges international action after West Bank attacks
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decried "Israel's" continuous attacks on Palestinian territory, including recent assaults in the West Bank, and demanded an end to what it called "systematic Israeli assaults on Palestinians."
Sufian Qudah, the spokesperson, also criticized "Israel's" continued activities, including its military operation in the Gaza Strip, breaches of the al-Quds status, and Israeli government ministers' "inflammatory rhetoric".
West Bank wide-scale aggression continues
More than 670 Palestinians, including 150 children, have been killed in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds since October 7, according to CNN, which noted that this represents the highest death toll in 15 years.
In its latest extensive aggression against cities and towns in the northern occupied West Bank, the Israeli occupation targeted Jenin and Tulkarm. This assault resulted in the death of at least 17 Palestinians, according to an unofficial toll, and left dozens injured.
Israeli media, citing sources within the occupation army, reported that "the military operation in the West Bank is the largest in 22 years," involving extensive ground forces, supported by air strikes and raids from Israeli drones and helicopters.
