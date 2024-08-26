Ukrainian UAV Attack on Saratov Region: Aftermath
Four people were injured in a UAV attack, and one woman was hospitalized
© Dmitry Chernenkov/TASS
SARATOV, August 26. /TASS/. Air defenses have eliminated several drones in the Saratov Region, governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel.
The debris hit residential buildings in Saratov and Engels.
According to the latest reports, four people were injured in the attack.
TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.
Circumstances of the attack
- In the morning, air defense means destroyed several UAVs in the Saratov Region.
- Debris hit residential buildings in Saratov and Engels.
- Emergency and operational services are working full-tilt.
- The Defense Ministry reported that nine drones were shot down over the region.
- In Saratov, temporary restrictions were placed on aircrafts landing and departing from International Airport Gagarin, but it is now operating normally.
Consequences
- A UAV attack damaged an apartment building on Pushkin Street in Engels.
- A drone attack also hit an apartment building on Predmostovaya Square in Saratov.
- Four private houses were damaged in the village of Pribrezhny in the Engels district of the Saratov Region.
Injuries
- Four people were injured in a UAV attack in the Saratov Region.
- One woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.
- Three of the injured were treated at the scene.
Putin, Tokayev discuss developing cooperation, including in energy sector
"The president is working in Novo-Ogaryovo today," Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press service reported.
"The parties continued the discussion of topical issues of further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector," the statement said.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that Putin and Tokayev discussed cooperation in the energy sector and other topics.
"The president is working in Novo-Ogaryovo today. He has already spoken with his colleague in Kazakhstan, with President Tokayev, over the phone. They continued discussing issues of bilateral cooperation with a focus on cooperation in energy issues," he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment