Sudan’s Warring Forces Commit War Crimes, HRW Says
A devastated street in a Khartoum neighbourhood (Anatolu photo)
August 29, 2024 (NAIROBI) – Both sides in Sudan’s conflict have committed war crimes including summary executions, torture and the mutilation of bodies, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Tuesday.
The New York-based rights group called on the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to halt abuses and conduct investigations. It also urged the U.N. Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of its fact-finding mission to Sudan.
The report, which analyzed videos and photographs posted on social media, detailed instances of mass executions and torture by both sides. It also documented the mutilation of bodies, including a case where SAF soldiers were filmed brandishing severed heads.
“The commanders need to be held to account for failing to prevent or punish these crimes,” said Mohamed Osman, Sudan researcher at HRW.
The conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the SAF and RSF, derailing a planned transition to civilian rule. The fighting has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.
The HRW report adds to a growing body of evidence of atrocities committed by both sides in the conflict. The U.N. has also accused both sides of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The international community has condemned the violence and called for a ceasefire. However, peace talks have so far failed to produce a lasting agreement.
