Ramaphosa Assures Tsakane Residents His Administration Will Prioritize Their Issues
President Cyril Ramaphosa held his first Presidential Imbizo in Tsakane township, in the City of Ekurhuleni, since being elected for a second term
Community members addressing various service delivery challenges to President Cyril Ramaphosa, National, Provincial, and Local leaders during the District Development Model Presidential Imbizo held at Tsakane Stadium in Gauteng. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Tsakane residents his administration will prioritise their issues.
On Friday, Ramaphosa held his first Presidential Imbizo in the Ekurhuleni township since being elected for a second term.
The president has also hit back at critics who have called the gathering an expensive talking shop, saying it plays an important role in the district development model.
The Government of National Unity’s first Presidential Imbizo was different. Ramaphosa sported dark shades throughout the event due to an eye infection.
And in another unusual twist, he was joined by several ministers who engaged directly with the attendees.
Ramaphosa said the event was a success: “A number of people in our country look down on this process of imbizo, they say it’s a waste of time, it’s not a waste of time, it’s very valuable for us as government to listen to our people.
“Ministers and deputy ministers do have a number of imbizos as they execute their work in various places. So, the presidential imbizo takes the whole district and from here we will be going to other districts until hopefully, we will finish them all.”
Ramaphosa said all queries shared by Tsakane residents - whether orally, in writing or online - would be addressed with feedback.
