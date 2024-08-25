Yemen Vows Retaliation Against 'Israel', Lauds Hezbollah Operation
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemen underlines that it will have a retaliation of its own against the Israeli occupation as it lauded Hezbollah's response on early Sunday.
The Political Bureau of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement has extended its congratulations to Hezbollah and its Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, for the significant and courageous attack carried out by the Resistance against the Israeli occupation on Sunday morning.
The attack came as a response to the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor, who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.
Ansar Allah stated that "this powerful and effective response deep within the Israeli entity, which remains ongoing, confirms that the resistance is capable, strong, and true to its promises and warnings."
The movement further expressed its support for the "heroes of the Islamic Resistance", commending their efforts and lauding all options and actions in retaliation against the occupation.
In conclusion, Ansar Allah reiterated that "Yemen's response is certainly coming," emphasizing that "the days, nights, and the battlefield will prove this."
Hezbollah attacks Israeli occupation
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah launched an "initial response" to the assassination of Commander Martyr Fouad Shokor at dawn Sunday, on the anniversary of Imam Hussein's Arbaeen, by launching a large number of drones deep into the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a statement, the Resistance clarified that the attack targeted a strategic Israeli military site, adding that details about the specific target "will be disclosed at a later time."
Simultaneously, the Resistance struck multiple sites, military barracks, and Iron Dome installations belonging to the occupation forces in northern occupied Palestine with a heavy barrage of missiles.
Hezbollah further stated that these military operations will continue for some time, with a comprehensive statement to be issued afterward, detailing the course and objectives of the operations.
The Resistance concluded its statement by emphasizing that it remains at the highest level of readiness, prepared to respond decisively to any Israeli transgression or aggression, and warning against severe and harsh consequences, particularly if civilians are targeted.
In its statement, Hezbollah confirmed that it had successfully completed the first phase of its response to the assassination of Martyr Shokor.
In this phase, Hezbollah targeted Israeli barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards their intended target deep within the occupied Palestinian territory. The drones successfully reached their destination as planned, according to the statement.
Secondly, the statement confirmed that the number of Katyusha rockets fired exceeded 320, targeting enemy positions.
'Israel' shuttered
In response to Hezbollah's sweeping military operations, Israeli authorities swiftly imposed a series of restrictions across occupied Palestine.
The measures in question span from the Lebanese border to the central region of Gush Dan, encompassing Greater Tel Aviv, the northern and southern occupied Golan Heights, al-Jalil, the Jordan Valley, and Carmel, as reported by Israeli media outlets.
The situation has also significantly impacted air travel, with scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv being delayed. Furthermore, Ben Gurion Airport, the Israeli occupation's primary international gateway, has been shut down for both landings and take-offs due to escalating security concerns.
The security alert extends beyond the skies, as beaches in the occupied city of Haifa have been closed to Israeli settlers. This decision was taken to ensure public safety amid the heightened tension, according to Israeli Channel 12.
The Israeli security cabinet convened an emergency meeting this Sunday morning, while the weekly government meeting, originally planned for today, was postponed in light of the ongoing security threats.
