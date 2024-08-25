Mpox Vaccine Delays in Africa Expose Global Health Inequities
By Al Mayadeen English
A report published by Reuters on Saturday revealed that the first 10,000 mpox vaccines are set to arrive in Africa next week, addressing a dangerous new strain of the virus that has been causing significant alarm across the continent.
Despite the urgency, the arrival of these vaccines comes much later than in over 70 other countries, exposing ongoing global healthcare inequities.
This delay serves to show that the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic regarding equitable healthcare distribution have yet to be fully implemented.
The report pointed out that several obstacles contributed to the delay in vaccine distribution to African countries.
One major hurdle was the World Health Organization’s (WHO) delay in initiating the process needed for poorer countries to gain access to large quantities of vaccines through international agencies.
Had this process could have started years earlier, it would have potentially mitigated the current crisis, experts say.
In response to questions about the delays, the WHO announced it would relax some of its procedures to accelerate access to the vaccines for low-income countries.
However, purchasing these vaccines directly remains out of reach for many African nations due to their high cost.
The mpox vaccines, made by Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic and Japan’s KM Biologics, are priced significantly, with Bavarian Nordic's vaccine costing $100 per dose, which poses a substantial financial barrier for many countries in Africa.
The first batch of 10,000 vaccines, donated by the US, rather than being distributed through the United Nations system, has sparked criticism from African health officials.
Helen Rees, a member of the Africa CDC's mpox emergency committee, expressed outrage that, once again, Africa has been left behind in accessing vaccines, similar to the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding to the challenges, the WHO only recently asked vaccine manufacturers to submit information needed for emergency licensing of the mpox vaccines.
This delay has prevented organizations like Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, from purchasing and distributing the vaccines more widely across the continent.
While Gavi is prepared to negotiate for vaccine supplies, the WHO's slow approval process has been a significant impediment.
The impact of these delays is severe, especially in countries like Congo, which has reported over 27,000 suspected cases and more than 1,100 deaths from mpox, primarily among children.
The vaccines currently en route to Africa are destined for Nigeria due to existing agreements between the Nigerian and US governments.
However, the situation remains critical in Congo, where logistical issues and the need for vaccine approval have further complicated the response to the outbreak.
