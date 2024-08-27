South African President Ramaphosa Transfers Shareholder Responsibility for SEOs Formerly Under DPE
Eskom will now fall under the Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South African Airways and SA Express both falling with the Transport Minister - Barbara Creecy and Denel with Defence Minister Angie Motshekga.
Picture: GCIS
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially assigned shareholder responsibility for each of the state-owned enterprises that previously fell under the soon-to-be defunct Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).
The responsibilities have now been assigned to the respective line-function ministries.
Eskom will now fall under the Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South African Airways and SA Express both falling with the Transport Minister - Barbara Creecy and Denel with Defence Minister Angie Motshekga.
But the spokesperson in The Presidency - Vincent Magwenya – said the DPE will continue to exist, at least for now.
“The president has signed a proclamation appointing the Minister in The Presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation as the executive authority of the Department of Public Enterprises, which will continue to exist and operate until the human and financial resources are transferred appropriately.”
No comments:
Post a Comment