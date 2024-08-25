Mali Suspends French Broadcaster LCI for 'Justifying Terrorism'
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Aug 2024
The suspension is set to last for two months, as reported by the AES Info portal.
Mali has temporarily suspended the broadcasting of the French news channel LCI after the broadcaster was found "justifying terrorism, discrediting the country's armed forces, and inciting internal destabilization," according to local media reports on Saturday citing Mali's communications department.
Previously, in June 2023, Burkina Faso's Superior Council for Communication also barred LCI from airing for three months, citing the spread of false information about the violence in the country.
The relationship between Mali and France has sharply deteriorated, especially after the military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021.
In May 2022, Mali has suspended defense agreements with France, criticizing the French military presence in the country and accusing it of not effectively combating terrorism, despite being the stated goal of Operation Barkhane.
This decision further strained relations, with Mali accusing France of neocolonial behavior and interference in its internal affairs, while France expressed concerns about Mali's shift towards closer ties with other powers, including Russia.
France later announced the withdrawal of its troops from Mali in August 2022, effectively ending its nearly decade-long military presence.
