Resistance Fighters Killed in West Bank Amid Fierce Confrontations
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance is confronting the invading Israeli occupation forces as part of Operation Terror of the Camps.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, announced the martyrdom of one of its commanders, Wissam Ayman Khazem, from the Jenin refugee camp, who was killed on Friday morning in an Israeli airstrike.
The strike targeted Khazem along with two other Resistance fighters, Maisara al-Masharqa and Arafat al-Amer, following a confrontation with undercover Israeli forces in the village of Zababdeh, east of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
In addition to Khazem, the al-Qassam Brigades also mourned the death of Mohammad Tawfiq Awfi from the Tulkarm refugee camp. Awfi was killed early Thursday in another Israeli airstrike that claimed the lives of Tulkarm Brigade commander in the Al-Quds Brigades, Mohammad Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, and fighter Majd Dawood.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades also announced the death of liberated prisoner Maisara al-Masharqa, one of its prominent field commanders in Jenin.
Confrontations ongoing in West Bank
Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance forces in the West Bank are actively resisting the ongoing Israeli onslaught on the northern region.
The al-Qassam Brigades reported that they had successfully ambushed Israeli soldiers, inflicting significant losses in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas during the Israeli offensive in the northern West Bank. They pledged to reveal more details in the coming days.
In a separate attack, the al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for targeting an Israeli military vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin with a powerful explosive device, causing casualties among the soldiers.
The al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Battalion also confirmed that it continues to engage Israeli forces in fierce battles, targeting them with heavy gunfire.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades also reported intense confrontations against Israeli occupation forces across various combat zones in Jenin city and its refugee camp, using machine guns and explosive devices. They engaged in a fierce battle against an Israeli special forces unit that infiltrated the town of Zababdeh, east of Jenin, using machine guns.
In the eastern part of Jenin, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades trapped an Israeli unit in an ambush, detonating a powerful explosive device and engaging them with machine gun fire. The fighters claimed to have inflicted direct injuries on Israeli soldiers, as they reported hearing their screams.
Further south in the city, the al-Quds Brigades and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades engaged in fierce confrontations against Israeli forces in the Jabariyat neighborhood, using machine guns and explosive devices.
Elsewhere, the Mujahideen Brigades directly engaged Israeli forces in Jenin, targeting them with gunfire and detonating several explosive devices on Haifa Street in Jenin.
The confrontations between Resistance fighters and Israeli forces have also spread to Nablus, where the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades engaged in intense fighting with Israeli troops during their raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of the city.
In Beita, south of Nablus, confrontations erupted between Resistance fighters and Israeli forces in Jabal Sbeih. Meanwhile, in Qalqilya, Resistance fighters confronted Israeli forces at the northern entrance to the city, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.
Settlers attack Palestinians in Nablus amid raids
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 19 amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank. In Jenin, local sources reported that Israeli forces had deployed additional military reinforcements, including bulldozers, in the eastern area of the city, further tightening their control over the region.
Israeli forces have continued to besiege the roads leading to Jenin Governmental Hospital and have imposed a complete lockdown on the Jenin refugee camp, sealing off all its entrances. Meanwhile, in the camp's Damaj and Hawashin neighborhoods, Israeli troops engaged in widespread demolition and destruction.
Meanwhile, in the southern part of Nablus, Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, invaded the town of Huwara, blocked the main road, and opened fire on Palestinian residents. The settlers also expelled Palestinians from Ain al-Tahta in Khirbet Tana, near the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.
In Ramallah, an Israeli infantry force stormed the town of Umm Safa from its eastern entrance, while two Palestinian youths were injured by Israeli gunfire near the Ain al-Haramiyah area, north of Ramallah.
Palestinian Resistance calls for escalation
In response to the ongoing Israeli aggression in the northern West Bank, particularly in Jenin, the Hamas movement condemned the attacks as "a continuation of Israeli war crimes across all the West Bank governorates, extending to the Gaza Strip."
Hamas emphasized that the Israeli occupation's failure in its assaults on Tulkarm, Tubas, and other areas is a foregone conclusion, which will be mirrored in its current aggression on Jenin.
Hamas urged the Palestinian people, in all their diversity, to unite behind the Resistance and called on the Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the international community, to take serious action to halt the criminal behavior of the Israeli occupation.
The movement also called on Palestinians and Resistance fighters across the West Bank to intensify their confrontations with Israeli forces and settlers, continuing the spirit of unity seen in Operation al-Aqsa Flood.
Similarly, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement stated that the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, including the massacre in Zababdeh on Friday morning that martyred three resistance fighters, would not deter the resistance factions from confronting the aggression and maintaining their fight.
The Fatah al-Intifada movement stressed that the Israeli assault on the West Bank was a war aimed at exterminating the Palestinian people and implementing a plan to displace them and expand settlements. The movement called for supporting the Resistance in both Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the importance of every party and faction participating in this battle.
No comments:
Post a Comment