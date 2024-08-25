Day 324 of Gaza Genocide: 40,405 Killed, 93,468 Injured by 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation continues massacring Gaza's civilians, including women and children, while obstructing rescue crews' paths, leaving thousands stuck beneath the rubble.
On day 324 of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, the total number of Palestinians killed since the Israeli onslaught started on October 7 has risen to 40,405, in addition to 93,468 injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry daily report.
Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 71 Palestinians and injuring 112 others.
While a number of victims were transported to partially functioning hospitals and medical centers, others remain trapped beneath the rubble, with defense and rescue crews being unable to reach them.
This comes as mediated negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are still ongoing.
In recent developments, a source within the Resistance leadership informed Al Mayadeen that Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the principles outlined in the July 2 paper, rejecting any proposal that includes the presence of Israeli occupation forces in the Philadelphi corridor.
The source emphasized, "Hamas confirmed its adherence to the July 2 paper and rejected the presence of occupation forces in the Philadelphi corridor." Despite ongoing negotiations, "Israel" continues to insist on maintaining a presence in the Philadelphi axis allegedly during the first phase of any agreement.
The negotiations taking place in Cairo have reportedly stalled, with the Resistance leadership source stating that the meeting "did not result in any apparent progress."
No comments:
Post a Comment