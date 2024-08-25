Three Israeli High-ranking Officers Killed in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Aug 2024 22:28
The additional deaths raise the military's total losses in the Gaza assault to 338 since the Israeli occupation launched its invasion of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli occupation announced the death of 3 reservists in Gaza on Saturday.
The officers, two major generals, and a lieutenant colonel were killed in central Gaza, the military stated, without providing any other information.
In recent weeks, Israeli occupation forces have increased their aggression against Palestinians in Gaza, particularly in the Deir al-Balah neighborhood.
The additional deaths raise the military's total losses in the Gaza assault to 338 since the Israeli occupation launched its invasion of the Gaza Strip while 696 have been killed since October 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continue massacring and bombarding Palestinian civilians across the Gaza Strip for the 323rd day of the genocide.
During the early hours of Saturday, the IOF killed and injured several Palestinians in the aggression on eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Local Palestinian media reported that Israeli warplanes directly targeted a gathering of civilians in Abu Arif, easternmost Deir al-Balah, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring a number of others.
Israeli drones also targeted makeshift tents set up by displaced Palestinians in easternmost Deir al-Balah, leaving several, including women, injured by bullet fire.
Drones targeted young Palestinians in the vicinity of the Abu Arif intersection near the al-Shuhada School Street, with reports of injuries.
The occupation's artillery also shelled the area of Hakr al-Jame' in Deir al-Balah, injuring several Palestinians.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported violent raids and shelling on areas east of Deir al-Balah and the vicinity of the Qastal Towers.
He further reported that the number of martyrs from the Israeli bombing of a residential apartment in the Ain Jalut Towers in Nuseirat has risen to four.
Deadly Gaza ambush results in 8 Israeli casualties
An Israeli soldier was killed and seven others were wounded in an ambush executed by al-Qassam Brigades fighters in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday.
According to a statement released by the Israeli occupation's military command, a soldier serving in the 16th Infantry Brigade's 6310th Battalion was killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
The 14th Brigade has been tasked with the expansion of the Netzarim Corridor, which Israeli forces currently occupy, northwards into neighborhoods in Gaza City. However, these attempts have proven costly for occupation forces, who have been subject to several deadly ambushes executed by Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades.
In this incident, the Israeli military command said that a force had reached a building they intended to search in al-Zaytoun where an IED had been planted on the outer wall, directed at the road below.
According to an initial probe, a force had entered the building while another grouping had taken position outside. The IED was detonated killing one soldier and severely injuring four others while three others were moderately injured.
Israeli military rescue helicopters rushed to the scene to evacuate the casualties on Friday.
