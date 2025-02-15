AU Unveils CAADP Extension to Transform Africa’s Food Systems
February 14, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The African Union Commission (AUC) has announced a new strategic plan for the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP), set to run from 2026 to 2035.
This extension focuses on nutrition, agro-processing industrialization, and achieving food security across the continent.
During a press briefing at the AU headquarters yesterday, outgoing Commissioner of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment Ambassador Josefa Sacko, emphasized the need for governments to prioritize agriculture, aligning with the Maputo Declaration.
She acknowledged past challenges in implementing the declaration’s decisions, leading the AU to concentrate efforts on food security and agricultural investment.
“We saw that the continent still has the problem to implement decisions of heads of state,” Josefa explained. “So, we had a lot of gaps in terms of implementing the Maputo Declaration. Considering these challenges, the African Union is concentrating more on food security and investing in agriculture.”
The 2026-2035 strategy represents a more inclusive and equitable approach, developed through extensive consultations with regional bodies. “We really want this strategy an African-led strategy,” Josefa stated, expressing confidence that this African ownership will be crucial in ending hunger. She also stressed the importance of partnerships in implementing the plan.
Key pillars of the new strategy include intensifying sustainable food production, boosting agro-industrialization, opening markets to other African countries, and liberalizing the agricultural sector to attract investment. Josefa highlighted the urgency of these initiatives, noting that Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion within the next decade.
“The continent needs to really mobilize investment in this area so that it can transform the agriculture and food system transformation,” she asserted.
According to Josefa, addressing the lack of value chains in the current food production system is critical. Enabling farmers to access markets will help satisfy the still-unmet food demand.
Former Prime Minister of Niger and AU Special Envoy on Food Safety Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki underscored the need for Africa to move beyond simply producing food. He emphasized the importance of Pan-Africanism in addressing economic and food security issues.
“This strategic plan is substantial to industrialize and enhance agricultural productivity,” Mayaki stated. “The industrialization of this continent will come from agri-food production.”
BY YESUF ENDRIS
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2025
