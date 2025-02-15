Forward Imbued with the Spirit of Pan-Africanism
February 14, 2025
Among the historical chapters humankind leafed through, the century before the last conjures up a special memory in the minds of Africans. It was an era Europeans showcased a leap in industrial revolution. It was also a time when the red-hot competition among them reached its zenith. The sector of industry was the launching pad in the cutthroat competition.
During that epoch of industrial revolution, Europeans were confronted by two formidable hurdles that strangulated their push forward, beset by a dearth of workforce and resources. To surmount their challenges they zoomed their eyes towards Africa which boasted the aforementioned necessities. Colonizers, whose hearts and minds were impregnable to reason on grounds of the perks that attended the industrial revolution, began to scramble for footholds in Africa.
They made a point of siphoning resources and making Africans modern slaves in their sweatshops. Dividing the continent among themselves they yoked on it colonization. Needless to say, Africa was milked dry during this ugly chapter in its history. Africans, whose lands and properties fell in the hands of these bloodsuckers, were reduced to being their servile servants.
However powerful predators prove to be, and African succumbed for a while, as it is the just cause that ultimately triumphs, vampires were dislodged from their wrongly-acquired footings. At long last, the continuous resistance Africans mounted bore fruits and the entire continent was liberated.
Yet, sad as it may sound, the aftermath of colonization—the time bomb made of divide and rule— has persisted for long rummaging the continent. This seed of discord has continued to be a source of conflict and mistrust among African nations and one ethnic group against the other.
Owing to this, many of the African countries were busy militating against their respective neighbors instead of spurring growth, opting for disintegration rather than unity. Leaders kept their minds busy on how to set a trap for another leader. Due to this sad episode, Africa plunged headlong into economic morass and vicious cycles of strife.
It was to defend and forestall a similar attack by colonizers that Africans came under the umbrella of the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The OAU was birthed with the intention of beefing up muscles to deter aggressors—colonizers and neon-colonizers. However, it is not safe to claim the organization has carried out what is expected from it for over half a century.
However, it was not made possible to thwart the vicious cycle of drought besetting Africa, thereby creating a prosperous continent averse to dependency syndrome.
But in recent years mapping out the agenda 2063, African leaders are striving to extricate the continent from the quagmire of poverty. They aim at creating a united and prosperous continent, comfy for its inhabitants. As part of the aforementioned bid, Ethiopia too has kickstarted the move.
Efforts to integrate Africa via economic and social spheres are underway. Among these, the pushes to create a free trade zone among African nations and to integrate them with infrastructural facilities are worth mentioning. Attempts are also being made to turn the attention of African nations from bickering and war to development to forge a rosy Africa down the road.
In addition, to extirpate corruption, a hotbed for the continent’s backwardness and poverty, Africans have mounted a severe struggle. Towards this end, Ethiopia has turned a front liner. In trying its best to ensure peace and security in the region, Ethiopia is laying the groundwork to interconnect countries in the region with infrastructural facilities and to contribute bricks for common growth. Parallel to this, the reform the country is undergoing is a sign enough that the country could stride well in the avenue of development.
Peace is the bedrock for all this. In particular, our country’s tranquility is one pillar to Africa’s development and fate. To this effect, Ethiopians have to play a key role. Ethiopia is a seat of continental home to Africans. It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had served as a beacon of freedom and independence, while many African countries were languishing under colonization; it must also be a harbinger to their progress laden future and unity.
To this end we must keep our peace as the apple of ours eyes, hence whenever we raise issues regarding peace they must be mindful of the fact that we are talking about the region’s, continent’s and global peace; we have to discharge our multifaceted tasks. It must be lofty ideas that preoccupy the minds of citizens of a great nation. Let our aspiration have a continental theme.
Imbued with the spirit of pan Africanism Africans must spur common growth buttressed by common tranquility.
