Shoigu Doubts that USAID Suspension is Irreversible
The administration of US President Donald Trump suspended the USAID on February 3
ASTANA, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said that he doubts that the decision to suspend the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is final and irreversible.
"There are doubts that this decision (to suspend USAID activities - TASS) is final and irreversible," he told the media after a working visit to Kazakhstan.
The administration of US President Donald Trump suspended the USAID on February 3. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was appointed interim head of the agency and began a review of its activities. Established in 1961, USAID is considered an independent agency, but actually works within the framework of the Department of State. The agency remains an important tool of US foreign policy to influence other countries.
