Lebanese Army Ordered to Respond to Clashes on Syrian Border
By Al Mayadeen English
Lebanese Army reconnaissance drones have been deployed over the border regions to monitor the situation.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has directed the military to respond to any fire along the country's northern and eastern borders with Syria, following a series of violent clashes involving Lebanese soldiers, Syrian forces, and armed groups in northeastern Lebanon.
The escalation began after three armed individuals from Syria reportedly infiltrated the Lebanese border town of al-Qasr near Hermel. Local residents confronted the group, killing two and injuring the third. In response, Syrian forces bombarded several villages on the Lebanese side, leading the Lebanese Army to retaliate with "appropriate weapons" while reinforcing its presence in the region.
According to a statement from the president's office, Aoun asserted that the state "would not allow" such clashes to continue. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army confirmed that communication with Syrian authorities is ongoing to contain the violence and maintain stability along the border.
Tensions were further heightened by artillery fire from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants in Syria's al-Qusayr countryside, which struck the Lebanese town of al-Qasr, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to four others. Lebanese Army reconnaissance drones have been deployed over the border regions to monitor the situation.
Similar confrontations have taken place in recent months, with clashes in February between Lebanese residents and HTS militants, as well as Syrian artillery strikes targeting villages in the Hermel area. With fears of further escalation, Lebanese authorities are working to prevent the violence from spiraling out of control.
