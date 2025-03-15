Bukhaiti: Trump or Biden, Yemen's Course of Action Remains Unchanged
Ansar Allah official Mohammad al-Bukhaiti tells Al Mayadeen that Yemen's response to US strikes is "inevitable," vowing continued support for Palestine.
Yemen's response to the aggression led by the United States is "inevitable," a member of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement's Political Bureau, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, told Al Mayadeen.
The Yemeni people, through the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), have taken relentless action in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza during the period of the genocidal war. With ceasefire negotiations derailed by Israeli authorities and humanitarian aid blocked from reaching the besieged territory, Yemen has once again reaffirmed its commitment to Palestine.
Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and the YAF have issued a clear ultimatum: the blockade on Gaza must be lifted, and the aggression against occupied Palestinian territories must end. Should these demands go unheeded, the YAF has vowed to reimpose its naval blockade on Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, resuming the restrictions first enforced in late 2023.
Again, the US has opted for military escalation in the region rather than forcing aid into the Gaza Strip.
This time around, American strikes have targeted multiple areas across Yemen, including residential areas in the capital Sanaa and the Saada governorate.
On the ongoing aggression on Yemen, al-Bukhaiti told Al Mayadeen that previous operations that targeted Israeli-affiliated vessels and Israeli targets in occupied territories could be renewed.
The official noted that Sanaa will continue to support the Palestinian people, regardless of the cost it may incur.
He emphasized that Yemen's course of action will remain unchanged by Donald Trump's ascension to office, asserting that Sanaa will proceed with its plans regardless of whether Joe Biden or Trump is in power. Al-Bukhaiti further described the aggression as "unjustified," pointing out that its operations were targeted against Israeli-affiliated vessels.
He then criticized entities and individuals colluding with the Israeli occupation of gambling with regional stability.
"Everyone knows we are truthful in our (military) responses. To those who accuse us of recklessness, we say that those who collude with the Americans and Israelis are the real gamblers.”
Underlining that the battle has now become clearer, al-Bukhaiti pointed to the core difference between the previous confrontation involving the Biden administration and the current one.
“What distinguishes this battle from previous ones is that, with Trump in power, it has become a clear struggle between absolute right and absolute wrong," the high-ranking official asserted.
