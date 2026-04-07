April 7: Hezbollah Hits Israeli Troops, Warplanes Over South and Bekaa
By al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carries out defensive operations on Tuesday, targeting IOF warplanes, soldiers, settlements, and military infrastructure.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah launched a wide-ranging set of strikes on Israeli occupation forces, firing continuous barrages of rockets and launching swarms of drones into occupied territories, on Tuesday.
Importantly, the Resistance has been defending against an Israeli incursion into the town of Bint Jbeil, directly engaging Israeli occupation forces on the outskirts of the town, since noon. Hezbollah said that its fighters, armed with light weapons and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), are fiercely confronting Israeli occupation forces. The Resistance's rocket and artillery units are also targeting enemy positions in the context of the battles in Bint Jbeil.
Hezbollah said that it also fired an RPG and scored a direct hit on an Israeli Merkava tank, adding that confrontations on the eastern outskirts of Bint Jbeil are ongoing.
Meanwhile, Resistance units fired rockets and artillery shells at Israeli occupation forces assembled in the nearby villages of Maroun al-Ras and Ainata. The Resistance also targeted forces in nearby hilltops and highlands and in areas in Bint Jbeil.
Direct confrontations and fire support
At 07:45 am Tuesday, Resistance fighters struck an Israeli force east of Khiam Detention Center with appropriate weapons.
At 09:00 am, rockets targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the town of Markaba.
At 09:15 am, two Merkava tanks in the Taybeh project area were hit in precision strikes, achieving direct hits.
At 10:00 am, a rocket strike hit a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers at the Fatima Gate on the Lebanon–Palestine border.
At 11:00 am, artillery shells targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the town of Taybeh.
At 11:15 am, a Merkava tank in the town of al-Bayyada was hit with an FPV drone.
At 11:30 am, a rocket strike targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in Taybeh.
At 11:35 am, a anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) struck an Israeli force inside a house in al-Bayyada, achieving confirmed hits.
At 11:55 am, rockets targeted gatherings of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the towns of Rashaf and Beit Lif.
At 12:30 pm, an Israeli troop gathering in vicinity of the Khiam Detention Center was struck with a rocket barrage.
At 12:50 pm, rockets and artillery shelling targeted gatherings of Israeli troops and vehicles in the al-Taybeh Project.
At 1:00 pm, a NAMER vehicle was targeted with a one-way attack drone in al-Taybeh Project, achieving a direct hit.
10 minutes later, an Israeli troop gathering near a home in al-Taybeh Project was struck with a one-way attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
At 1:20 pm, swarms of one-way attack drones targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Metula site and Yiftah barracks.
At 1:30 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Misgav Am site with a rocket barrage.
At 2:00 pm, a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the city of Bint Jbeil was targeted for the second time with a direct missile strike, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 2:45 pm, Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in a house in al-Taybeh with an attack drone and a rocket barrage.
At 2:50 pm, rocket barrages targeted gatherings of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the towns of Rashaf and Beit Lif.
At 2:30 pm and then again at 3:50 pm, gatherings of Israeli soldiers in Metula site were targeted with rocket barrages.
At 3:00 pm, a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of Bint Jbeil was targeted for the third time with a direct missile, achieving a confirmed hit.
At 3:30 pm, the Yoav barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan were targeted with a swarm of loitering drones.
At 3:50 pm, a rocket strike targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in Taybeh.
Air defense operations
At 6:30 am, the Resistance fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli fighter jet over the Western Bekaa.
At 9:15 am, Hezbollah fighters launched a surface-to-air missile at another fighter jet, this time over southern regions.
At 10:00 am, surface-to-air missiles were fired at Israeli military helicopters over the town of al-Bayyada, forcing their retreat.
Rocket and one-way drone attacks on settlements
The Resistance also launched continuous barrages of rockets at northern settlements, following a warning it had issued for settlers to evacuate, underscoring that the settlements are being used by occupation forces for military purposes.
At 01:00 am Tuesday, Resistance fighters fired rockets at the settlements of Metula and Kfar Yuval.
At 02:20 am, Metula was targeted again with a rocket strike.
At 07:00 am, a rocket strike hit the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
At 08:00 am, Kiryat Shmona was targeted for the second time with a rocket strike.
At 08:30 am, Metula was struck for the third time.
At 08:40 am, a rocket strike hit the settlement of Shlomi.
At 09:00 am, rockets targeted the settlement of Netu’a.
At 09:40 am, the settlement of Even Menachem was struck twice with rockets.
At 10:00 am, Shlomi was hit again, and a simultaneous strike targeted the settlement of Shomera.
At 10:30 am, Metula was targeted for the fourth time.
At 10:35 am, a rocket strike hit Israeli military infrastructure in the settlement of Karmiel.
At 12:10 pm, rockets targeted the settlement of Nahariya.
At 12:10 pm, Kiryat Shmona was targeted with rockets.
At 1:00 pm, rocket barrages hit military infrastructure in Rosh Pina and Safad.
At 1:20 pm, rocket barrages hit military infrastructure in occupied Akka.
At 2:45 pm, Avivim was targeted with rockets.
At 2:50 pm, Yir’on was targeted with rockets.
At 3:20 pm, Zar’it was targeted with rockets.
At 3:30 pm, Kiryat Shmona was targeted with rockets. for the second time.
At 3:30 pm, Beit Hillel was targeted with rockets.
At 3:50 pm, Zar’it was targeted with rockets for the second time.
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